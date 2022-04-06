ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronny Jackson’s office to co-host event for students applying to US Service Academy

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas...

www.myhighplains.com

Effingham Radio

FBI Springfield Field Office Offers Students Opportunity To Learn About The FBI At 2022 Future Agents In Training Academy

The FBI’s Springfield Field Office will hold the 2022 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois, June 21-23. The FAIT Academy allows students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson under investigation by House Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 is under investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ethics, according to a statement from the committee released Thursday. According to the statement, attributed to U.S. Rep. Theodore E. Deutch, the Democratic Chairman from Florida, and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amtech Career Academy hosts car show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amtech Career Academy (ACA) announced its first annual car show scheduled for April 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Amtech Career Academy. Car registration is $20, and food and drinks will be available for purchase according to the ACA Facebook post. The ACA also reports the first 50 cars […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Austin American-Statesman

Gov. Abbott said migrants will bused to Washington. Then his office clarified his remarks.

Gov. Greg Abbott's news conference at the Texas-Mexico border had barely ended Wednesday when media outlets seized on his announcement that he planned to send apprehended migrants on chartered buses to the nation's capital. The new policy, the two-term Republican governor had said, was to dramatically demonstrate what he called the Biden administration's failure to control...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas lieutenant governor eyes state’s own version of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said that he will make passing legislation modeled on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law a “top priority” in his state’s next legislative session. Mr Patrick, who serves as lieutenant to Governor Greg Abbott, made his announcement in a campaign email sent to supporters with the subject line “I AM DONE WITH DISNEY!”In it he took aim at the entertainment corporation for promising to fight the Florida law that prohibits teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in classes up to the third grade or at all in a manner that is...
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Martha’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For over thirty years, Martha’s Home has been helping at-risk women and children reach new heights in life. For Martha’s Home Executive Director Connie Garcia, the mission is clear. “Our mission is to equip these ladies with the skills and the knowledge they need to ultimately break the cycle of homelessness,” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 8 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and eight recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and one recovery. This brings the county’s total to 35,794 cases, 723 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Deaf Smith County Hospital District CEO appointed to Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the governor appointed seven to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services. A news release from the governor’s office states Abbott reappointed Jeffery Barnhart for a term set to expire on January 1, 2028. Barnhart, of Canyon, is the CEO of the Deaf Smith County […]
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Agriculture opens applications for Family Land Heritage program

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Agriculture opened applications for its 2022 Family Land Heritage program. The program pays tribute to families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural production for at least 100 years. “Buried deep in the roots of our great state lays a rich agriculture heritage from the farmers […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas A&M Forest Service on firefighting resources, tips for saving homes from wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In March, the Texas A&M Forest Service said 978 wildfires were reported across the state and 348,403 total acres burned. Juan Rodriguez, the Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator at the TFS Amarillo office, said so far in April, they are maintaining fire readiness. “We are still bringing in out of branch resources […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

