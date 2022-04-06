Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension

April 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Guardians and All-Star Jose Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran third baseman under contract through the 2028 season.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the agreement, which guarantees Ramirez a total of $150 million, with his former pact included. Ramirez's new deal also has a no-trade clause.

The Guardians picked up a $12 million contract option for 2023 for the infielder in November.

Ramirez, 29, hit .266 with 36 home runs, 103 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 152 games last season. The three-time All-Star hit .292 with 17 homers, 46 RBIs, 10 steals and an American League-high 45 runs scored in 58 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He finished second in MVP voting that season.

Ramirez hit .318 in 2017, the best batting average of his career for a full season. He owns a .278 career average with 163 home runs and 154 steals in 980 games over his nine-year MLB tenure.

The Bani, Dominican Republic, native made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2013.

The Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals in their 2022 season opener at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.