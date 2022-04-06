ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine mandate breakthrough in Victoria as Daniel Andrews admits he may DITCH strict restaurant and venue rules after Omicron peaks

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Unvaccinated Victorians may finally be able to hit the pub as Daniel Andrews considers ditching strict Covid vaccine mandates.

The Victorian Premier said he may scrap the rules which allow only vaccinated patrons to enter hospitality and entertainment venues once the peak of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is reached.

That peak may occur by mid-April with modelling predicting around 20,000 Covid cases a day and 500 patients in hospital.

Mr Andrews said rules won't be changed just yet but suggested they may be altered once infections start to drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grY6Z_0f17kh8h00
Unvaccinated Victorians may finally be able to hit the pub as Daniel Andrews considers ditching strict Covid vaccine mandates

'Let's get past this peak in subvariant Omicron cases, and then we'll have options and one of those, hopefully, will be dealing with things like the vaccinated economy and all sorts of other rules,' he said on Wednesday.

'Things like iso rules can potentially change, things like the vaccinated economy can potentially change, all those things can be looked at.'

Mr Andrews last year flagged Victoria's rules would remain in place until at least this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix and possibly throughout the entirety of 2022.

The state's pandemic declaration, which allows the government to enforce ongoing restrictions as well as mask and vaccine mandates, is due to expire on April 12.

Health Minister Martin Foley expects it will be extended but is awaiting updated health advice.

Despite vaccine immunity waning over time, Mr Foley said the double-dose vaccine mandate for hospitality patrons has helped mitigate the spread of Covid and should stay for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8Owk_0f17kh8h00
Only vaccinated Victorians can enter hospitality and entertainment venues under the current Covid rules (pictured friends dine at a cafe in Melbourne)

'The vaccinated economy has made a significant contribution,' he said.

'So keeping those (restrictions) in place until we see the downturn of the BA.2 sub-variant seems to be at the heart of the direction that AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) wants the states and territories to go.'

It comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state's vaccine mandate will end next week, meaning thousands of un-jabbed Australians can finally head out for a meal or go watch a movie.

Most venues that have only been open to vaccinated staff and patrons since the mandate was brought in on December 17 will now be open to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, from 1am on April 14.

This includes pubs, clubs, cafés and restaurants, theme parks, casinos and cinemas, weddings, showgrounds, galleries, libraries, museums and stadiums.

Vaccine requirements will still apply to visitors and workers in vulnerable settings including hospitals, aged and disability care, prisons, schools and early childhood centres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YQJQ_0f17kh8h00
Mr Andrews said rules around vaccinations may be dropped once the peak of the Omicron subvariant is reached (pictured at cafe in Melbourne)

