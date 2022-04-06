ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty lovers use HAIR DYE to give themselves fake freckles in bizarre new trend sweeping the internet - and it doesn't always go to plan

By Louise Allingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

TikTokers are trying a bizarre new beauty trend where they spray temporary hair colour on their face to get fake freckles.

Makeup enthusiasts have come up with dozens of ways to hop aboard the faux freckles trend and the latest involves a light splash of instant root concealer spray meant for hair on their cheeks and nose.

Videos of beauty gurus trying the 'hack' have flooded the popular app with it working for some but having hilariously disastrous results for others.

Beauty loving TikTokers are trying a bizarre new trend where they spray hair colour on their face to create fake freckles with many having hilariously disastrous results
Makeup enthusiasts have come up with dozens of ways to hop aboard the faux freckles trend and the latest involves a light spray of instant root concealer spray meant for the hair on their cheeks and nose

After British beauty influencer Sydney Purl went viral last month when she achieved a perfect freckled face with the hair colour spray, Australian TikTokers tried the trend for themselves.

Chloe Dillon uploaded a video of her bungled DIY freckles that has received more than 9.2million views.

She first sprays the product on a tissue and on her hand before closing her eyes and blindly applying it on her face creating a large brown blur across her eyes, nose, cheeks and forehead.

Australian TikToker Chloe Dillion went viral with her bungled attempt at the trend where she blindly applied the spray on her face creating a large brown blur 
The young mum wipes it off and tries a second and third time to no avail.

'This was the funniest thing I have seen today lol,' one of her fans commented.

'The first try looks like when something blows up in someone's face in a cartoon,' a second joked.

'Okay but like on the last try it was kinda good, just clean up around your eyes and put some setting powder and blush and stuff!,' a third suggested.

A UK beauty guru, who goes by Maggie A online also went viral after using the spray on her face covering herself with dark black spots.

A UK beauty guru, who goes by Maggie A online also went viral after using the spray on her face covering herself with dark black spots
Makeup artist, Monique Mariek also posted a clip of her trying the trend with successful results

'That is the worst thing I have ever done - I literally look like a Dalmatian,' she said.

'Safe to say this is not for me. I will not be trying this ever again.'

Makeup artist, Monique Mariek also posted a clip of her trying the trend with successful results.

'I know you have been seeing this all over your TikTok so naturally I have to try it,' the Aussie who lives in Denmark said.

She applied a light spray of the hair colour to her nose and cheeks with the speckles creating a sun-kissed look.

'The camera does not do this justice. It looks so natural - this is a one hundred out of ten for me,' she said.

