WWE News: Seth Rollins Advertised For Smackdown, Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE TV Next Week, Cody Rhodes Getting Top Billing On Advertising

After Gunther came out and challenged Bron Breakker for his NXT Championship earlier tonight, we didn't have to wait very long for the match, as it was quickly made tonight's main event. Once the bell hit the two powerhouses locked up and Breakker grounded Gunther with holds but eventually, Gunther was able to get some offense going with a huge boot to the head, knocking Breakker down with authority. Then Gunther hit some big punches to Breakker's back and chest, and then he stomped Breakker in the back. Gunther then went for an uppercut, but Breakker was able to drive him back to the corner and then hit some punches on Gunther before catching him and slamming him down hard.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO