WWE

WWE News: Seth Rollins Advertised For Smackdown, Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE TV Next Week, Cody Rhodes Getting Top Billing On Advertising

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– PWInsider reports that WWE is advertising Seth Rollins for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown. – Meanwhile, Roman...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Says She Was Screwed At Wrestlemania Against Charlotte Flair

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania to retain the Smackdown Women’s title. During a live stream on Facebook (via Fightful), Rousey spoke about her loss and claimed that she got screwed by Flair on the show. Flair won after a kick when Rousey attempted to help the referee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Financial World

Vince Russo: "Vince McMahon is punishing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch"

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases Reigning Champion Over Domestic Violence Allegations

That’s a big change. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster today but sometimes some of them leave the company for one reason or another. That might be for something rather negative and those situations can often be for a serious matter. That seems to be the case again, as a rather prominent wrestler has been let go from the company over an allegation.
WWE
411mania.com

MVP On Why He Turned On Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw: ‘Budget Cuts’

As noted, MVP turned on his former client Bobby Lashley to align with Omos on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. MVP took to Twitter on Monday to share a straightforward answer as to his decision to betray Lashley. In response to a tweet from the official WWE account...
WWE
The Spun

Report: WWE Star Released Following Troubling Allegations

Just two days after domestic violence allegations against Nash Carter surfaced, the WWE decided to release the NXT tag team champion. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was first to report that Nash has been released by the WWE. Carter’s wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures on Twitter that show her...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
The US Sun

Floyd Mayweather, 45, ‘will fight unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on Dubai helicopter landing pad’ in boxing comeback

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is reportedly ready to return to the ring again for another exhibition fight – and it will be outside of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The 45-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor, is allegedly set to face “Dangerous” Don Moore, 42, on a helicopter pad outside one of the planet’s top hotels.
PWMania

Backstage Latest On Bayley’s WWE Return, News On Bayley – Becky Lynch

It was reported in 2021 how WWE was hopeful they could get Becky Lynch involved in WrestleMania 37, but that obviously never happened. Lynch confirmed to Fightful that there was talk of her making a return at the show, specifically to do something with Bayley. Lynch said Bayley deserved a...
WWE
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
Wrestling World

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

WWE
ComicBook

Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title, WWE Legend Makes Surprising Appearance

After Gunther came out and challenged Bron Breakker for his NXT Championship earlier tonight, we didn't have to wait very long for the match, as it was quickly made tonight's main event. Once the bell hit the two powerhouses locked up and Breakker grounded Gunther with holds but eventually, Gunther was able to get some offense going with a huge boot to the head, knocking Breakker down with authority. Then Gunther hit some big punches to Breakker's back and chest, and then he stomped Breakker in the back. Gunther then went for an uppercut, but Breakker was able to drive him back to the corner and then hit some punches on Gunther before catching him and slamming him down hard.
WWE
ComicBook

What's Next for Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns' list of accomplishments as "The Tribal Chief" is starting to get obnoxiously long. Setting aside all the financial and ticket sale records WWE has broken with Reigns as its top star, the man has the longest reign as Universal Champion in company history, will break Brock Lesnar's record for most combined days with the title in a little over a month and just unified the WWE and Universal Championships while main eventing WrestleMania for the sixth time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome back? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are among the biggest names in wrestling history. If you have been watching WWE for any length of time, you know that there are some names which have made a lot of history in the company. Some of them have even made an impact even outside of WWE and another one of those names will be back soon.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Reaction To AJ Styles Getting Busted Open Before His Match At WrestleMania

On Sunday night AJ Styles finally clashed with Edge during night 2 of WrestleMania 38, but Styles set social media ablaze before the match even started as people were talking about the fact that he somehow got busted open. It turns out that Styles hit his face on the stage as he was making his entrance which is why his face was bleeding while he was making his way down the ramp.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes On If He Regrets Smashing Triple H’s Throne

For weeks now Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world, and he finally made his big return to WWE on Saturday night when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. During his time away from WWE the former TNT Champion decided to smash Triple H’s throne at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Ariel Helwani of BT Sport recently asked Cody if he regrets smashing the throne now that he’s back with WWE, but he made it clear that he doesn’t.
WWE

