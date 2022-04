The Detroit Red Wings will head into Western Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets in tonight’s matchup. These teams have played just one other time this season back in December when the Jets shut out the Wings 3-0 in Detroit. Both of these teams have had a disappointing season so far, but there are bright spots in every team looking forward. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Jets prediction and pick.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO