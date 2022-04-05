ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden nominates Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan to be the first woman in charge of a US military branch: Republicans on nominating committee call her an 'outstanding leader' and advise Senate to give her a speedy approval

By Reuters, Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden nominated Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US Coast Guard, and, if confirmed by the Senate, become the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the US armed forces.

Biden made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

'Her leadership and integrity are second to none,' the president wrote.

Fagan, 58, who currently serves as vice commandant of the Coast Guard, must be confirmed by the Senate to the post. She's served in her current post since 2021, when she was named the first female four-star admiral in Coast Guard history.

She would replace Admiral Karl Schultz, who has served as commandant since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nnat4_0f17hsdf00
Admiral Linda Fagan has been nominated to lead the US Coast Guard and become the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the US armed forces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWyze_0f17hsdf00
'Her leadership and integrity are second to none,' the president said in a tweet announcing her nomination Tuesday

'Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service's 27th Commandant,' Schultz said in a statement.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and is currently the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, acting as the branch's second-in-command.

The appointment drew a rare instance of bipartisan approval, with both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee - which is in charge of passing her nomination to the full Senate for approval - applauding the president for his choice.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, chairwoman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said in a tweet: 'Admiral Fagan’s nomination will inspire generations of American women to strive to serve at the highest level in the Armed Forces.'

The Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee also heaped praise on Fagan, writing on Twitter, 'POTUS has finally nominated an outstanding leader for @USCG. If confirmed, Linda L. Fagan would be the first female Commandant of the USCG. It is important for the Commerce Committee to proceed efficiently so the Coast Guard is not left without a leader.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzcD9_0f17hsdf00
Admiral Karl L. Schultz praised his potential replacement in a statement on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C3uO_0f17hsdf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PvAY_0f17hsdf00

The Department of Homeland Security also put out its approval Tuesday.

'Adm. Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor. Over Adm. Fagan's 36 years in the Coast Guard, she has served on seven continents, was previously commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, and is the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field,' the DHS said in a statement.

Fagan graduated from the Coast Guard Academy and received a masters at the University of Washington in marine affairs as well as in national security strategy from the National Defense University.

Fagan also served aboard the USCGC Polar Star and as deputy director of operations at US Northern Command.

She is the first recipient of the Coast Guard's Gold Ancient Trident, an award created in 2016 for the service member with the longest record in Marine Safety.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Us Military#Republicans#Military Branch#The Us Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Service#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Week

63 Republicans vote against House resolution affirming support for NATO and its 'democratic principles'

The House on Thursday evening passed a nonbinding resolution reaffirming its "unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an alliance founded on democratic principles," and calling on President Biden "to use the voice and vote of the United States to establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters," to underscore the alliance's "support for shared democratic values and committed to enhancing NATO's capacity to strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy