Public Safety

Female Liberal MP pens emotive letter defending Scott Morrison as he comes under attack for bullying politicians: 'He is a strong leader but he is also a good man'

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
 1 day ago

A Liberal MP has released a statement defending Scott Morrison after he was hit with multiple allegations of bullying from members of his own party.

Melissa McIntosh, the MP for Lindsay in western Sydney, blasted 'malicious factional players' who have come forward with allegations against the PM, which he denies.

Ms McIntosh revealed she was 'threatened, challenged and attacked' for several months last year by conservatives within the Liberal ranks who wanted to replace her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BsPv_0f17hYBF00
Liberal Member for Lindsay Melissa McIntosh (left) with Prime Minister Scott Morrison today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA2t4_0f17hYBF00
Melissa McIntosh is pictured at home. She has released a statement defending the PM

She said Mr Morrison encouraged her to stay in politics and described him as a 'good man'.

'The Prime Minister stepped up and helped me through this difficult time,' she said.

'He listened to me, advised me, and fought hard for me to defeat the challenge and stick with politics.

'It was not an easy road but his personal support for me did not falter and made the difference to me contesting this election.

'He is a strong leader, yes, but he is also a good man, and has helped a lot of people.'

Ms McIntosh said she was inspired to speak out because she could 'no longer abide the nonsense being peddled in the public domain about the Prime Minister.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GULhp_0f17hYBF00
Mr Morrison has regularly visited Melissa McIntosh's marginal electorate of Sydney. They are pictured together last week

Outgoing conservative Liberal Concetta Fierravanti-Wells laid into Mr Morrison during a fiery late-night parliamentary speech last week, calling him an 'autocrat' and saying he was 'unfit to be Prime Minister.'

The extraordinary attack came after she lost a winnable spot on the NSW Liberal Party senate ticket.

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson and independent Jacqui Lambie also accused the PM of being a bully based on their 'one-on-one' dealings with him.

This week outgoing NSW upper house member Catherine Cusack also attacked Mr Morrison, saying he is a ruthless self serving bully who has no moral compass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfGyG_0f17hYBF00
Scott Morrison (pictured on Tuesday) has won a court case letting him handpick his favourite Liberal candidates for the May election

The PM has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying they come from disgruntled Liberals or political opponents.

On the 7.30 Report on Tuesday night he said he has been standing up for women in his parliamentary team.

In her impassioned defence of the PM, Ms McIntosh revealed she was one of those women.

It comes after Mr Morrison won a crucial court case letting him handpick his favourite Liberal candidates - paving the way for the the PM to call an election imminently.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday the party's federal executive did have the power to over-ride local members and install the Prime Minister's preferred candidates.

Under NSW Liberal Party rules, election candidates are supposed to be chosen with a vote by local branch members.

But with several candidates - including three sitting MPs - still not selected by early March, the federal executive stepped in and selected them without branch votes.

A committee including Scott Morrison, former Liberal president Chris McDiven and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet chose Environment minister Sussan Ley in Farrer, Immigration minister Alex Hawke in Mitchell and backbencher Trent Zimmerman in North Sydney.

The executive on Saturday selected more candidates in the remaining NSW seats including the winnable seats of Warringah, Parramatta, Greenway, Eden-Monaro and Hughes - and the safe Labor seats of Fowler, Grayndler, McMahon and Newcastle.

The move was challenged in court by furious Liberal members, including businessman Matt Camenzuli, who say their voting rights were cast aside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvC5D_0f17hYBF00
Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells savaged the PM and his closest ally Mr Hawke in a fiery speech on Tuesday

Mr Camenzuli's case was an impediment to the PM calling an election but was knocked back on Tuesday, with a three-judge bench ruling the matter was not justiciable, meaning the court has no authority over it.

Justice John Basten went further to shut down the challenge by insisting the Liberal Party federal constitution 'confers a broad power of intervention on the federal executive to bypass the divisional constitution.'

Mr Morrison is expected to go to the Governor-General to call the election any day now.

Liberal insiders say picking up seats in NSW will be crucial to offset any potential losses in Western Australia or Queensland where the party is at a high water mark.

Melissa McIntosh's letter in full

Last night on the 7.30 Report, the Prime Minister referred to the women in his parliamentary team who he has been standing up for. Another of the women he was referring to is me.

Whilst I have never publicly spoken about the events of the last year, I can no longer abide the nonsense being peddled in the public domain about the Prime Minister.

At the Federal election of 2019, supported by my local volunteers and Liberal Party conference, I was the only Liberal candidate in New South Wales to take a seat from Labor, with a 7.16 per cent swing, ensuring the Morrison Government won a very difficult election.

As a member of the class of 2019, the Prime Minister from the moment we won Government, personally supported all of us.

In my own case, someone who was fighting to take a seat off Labor, he had backed me from the moment I became a candidate, then throughout the campaign, and I have had nothing but the greatest personal support since.

The Prime Minister's door has always been open and I have had his ear whenever I have needed it for my community.

Also in the last year, in my struggle against malicious factional players in NSW who decided to take out all of my local Liberal Party conference, the same team who helped us win the election.

These same factional players then proceeded to threaten and then challenge my preselection, and attacked me for several months.

The Prime Minister stepped up and helped me through this difficult time. He listened to me, advised me, and fought hard for me to defeat the challenge and stick with politics.

It was not an easy road, but his personal support for me did not falter and made the difference to me contesting this election.

He is a strong leader yes, but he is also a good man, and has helped a lot of people.

I have always remained extremely focussed on serving my community, but I can't ignore the nonsense going on right now.

For aggrieved people, all of whom are the factional players who started all of this, to now be attacking the Prime Minister in public with what are false claims is wrong and needs calling out.

I am speaking out to call out these unfair attacks on the Prime Minister. He has only ever done the right thing by me and our Party, and he has done nothing but stand up for me as a first-term female MP.

I couldn't ask for more than that from a leader.

