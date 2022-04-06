ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Giles Automotive donates $20,000 to Dreams Come True Louisiana

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aftWm_0f17hTlc00

Giles Automotive and Subaru of America presented a donation to Dreams Come True of Louisiana to better the lives of children with life-threatening illnesses.

For the second year in a row, Giles Automotive and Subaru donated $20,000 to the organization. The annual contribution is a part of The Subaru Share the Love Event, which started in 2008.

According to Giles Automotive, during the last months of the year, Subaru of America donated $250 per sold or leased car purchased to charities all over their dealerships’ communities as well as major charitable organizations across the country. Giles Automotive chose to duplicate the amount accumulated by Subaru, and each year a donation is made to Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

"It's important to have an organization like Dreams Come True Louisiana for Louisiana children to assist the families with children with life-threatening illnesses and help fulfill the dreams they may have," said Giles

Dreams Come True is an organization dedicated to making dreams a reality for Louisiana children with life-threatening illnesses.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
K945

A Stolen Ambulance, Drugs Make For a Wild Louisiana Police Chase

If you ever see those dreaded red and blue lights in your rearview mirror, you probably know that you should pull over and see what the friendly officer trying to get your attention wants. Honestly, it's hard to fathom the fact that some folks see that as an option. But, if you are driving a stolen ambulance and are in possession of illegal drugs - you probably already know what the police making all of that racket behind you want.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Charity#Subaru Of America#Breaking News
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Singer Marc Broussard Hospitalized

Carencro native Marc Broussard took to social media Wednesday, posting a photo and giving worried fans a health update...from a hospital bed. Broussard was admitted to a New England hospital for what is termed "a potential heart issue" on Wednesday afternoon. The photo Broussard posted shows him wearing a hospital...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFist

Harrowing Search For Missing Couple in Nevada Ends With Husband Found Dead, Wife Surviving

After a week-long search for a missing couple merely found an empty RV in Nevada, the couple was located, but 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was already dead. For about the last week, the Las Vegas area has been gripped with the story of an Indiana couple who’d disappeared on an RV trip, Ronnie and Beverly Barker. On Tuesday, their distraught nephew Travis Peters told Las Vegas station KLAS that Nevada law enforcement authorities had “discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time,” and that “Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
NEVADA STATE
KTAL

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Louisiana’s here

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Louisiana’s here. (STACKER) Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy