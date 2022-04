At its March meeting, the Berlin Veterans Commission presented a special plaque to Amy Peyton and Cub Scout Pack 41 for keeping Berlin Veterans Memorial Park free of debris. The plaque reads: “This certifies that Amy Peyton and Berlin Cub Scout Pack 41, are Strong and Grateful Supporters of the Town of Berlin Veterans Commission and has assisted the Commission by picking up trash, cigarette butts, and cleaning up the Berlin Veterans Memorial Park. This is a wonderful Honor and Tribute to our Veterans and the Berlin Veterans Memorial Park.”

