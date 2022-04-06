ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Selfridges Opens Supermarket of Tomorrow With an Eco Bent

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Au6Y6_0f17gn0X00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — On Wednesday, Selfridges is giving its now-iconic The Corner Shop space a spring update with the opening of Supermarket, a four-week pop-up that imagines the earth-conscious shop of the future.

The space allows customers to watch products of tomorrow being made up close, as the 2.3 meters tall 3D printing machine ABB IRB 5700, first showcased on the world stage at COP26 last year, is put right at the center, and to discover how innovative products made from atmospheric carbon, mushroom and pineapple leathers are created.

More from WWD

This supermarket of tomorrow is the latest manifestation of British upmarket retailer’s Project Earth sustainability strategy, which was introduced in 2020, and reflects the retailer’s theme for 2022 “Superfutures.”

It aims to “examine future shopping habits” and open “a conversation around consumption and physical ownership,” according to Emma Kidd, acting creative director at Selfridges .

On top of offering the trendy NFTs from brands like Paco Rabanne with Fondation Vasarely, the pop-up also comes with a series of shoppable laser-cut corset belts and made-to-order dresses made with recycled ocean plastic from Iris Van Herpen, 3D-printed shoes by Jean Paul Gaultier and real-time tailor-made designs by artist Tejumola Butler Adenuga in collaboration with Crocs, as well as fragrances and hand sanitizers from Air Company and diamonds made with repurposed atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamond.

Restaurants inside Selfridges will also offer new menus to coincide with the pop-up. The Brass Rail and Harry Gordon’s Bar & Kitchen, for example, will offer plant-based 3D painted meat by Redefine Meat.

Windows at London’s Oxford Street, Birmingham and Manchester stores will also be updated to reflect the futuristic theme, in collaboration with set designer Shona Heath.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Veja’s New Collab With Mansur Gavriel Utilizes Rice Waste, Biomaterials

Click here to read the full article. French sneaker label Veja has a signature minimal style, and so does recent collaborator Mansur Gavriel. The brands’ aesthetics collide in a collection that dropped in U.S. stores and online Thursday. The footwear pair made four eye-popping colorways — inspired by the rainbow — of Veja’s bestselling Campo shoe silhouette.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Saturation was key to the collaboration. Celeste is a pool blue; Rosa has a rose-toned wash; Sunshine, a vibrant yellow, and Crema, a creamy shade. The line is priced...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Zegna Sees Return of the Suit — But With Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Zegna’s higher positioning is paying off. Its single brand in the pure luxury leisurewear range is attracting existing and new customers, with “no resistance to the higher prices,” said chairman and chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, who also believes the company will benefit from a strong return to suiting and made to order — also in the more casual range.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021 The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have been responding well to the rebranding of the...
APPAREL
WWD

Cyril Lancelin Converts Coach’s Tabby Bag Into Interactive Installation

Click here to read the full article. A giant inflatable installation inspired by Coach’s plushy Pillow Tabby bag is taking over London’s Soho Square from Thursday to Sunday. Designed by French artist Cyril Lancelin, the soft pink pillow-like installation, called “Coach Pillow Experience,” also comes with an augmented reality treasure hunt.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 No bags will be physically shoppable on-site, but there will be QR codes around the structure that will direct visitors to Coach’s e-commerce site to complete the purchase. Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach, said Pillow...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Voice

Caldwell Supermarket Reopens After Renovations

The Foodtown supermarket in Caldwell is back and better than ever. After an extensive renovation, the grocer reopened on Friday, March 11. The building boasts a fresh façade along Bloomfield Avenue and the back adjoining parking lot. A contemporary, upscale shopping experience created by new modern lighting, floor tiles, wine display cases, food showcases, self-checkout registers and more greets shoppers from the moment they walk in.
CALDWELL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Paco Rabanne
WWD

Ikea and Marimekko Joining Forces for Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Two Scandinavian heavyweight brands, Ikea and Marimekko, have joined forces for a collaboration inspired by the Nordic well-being culture and sauna experience. Set to launch in March 2023, the yet-to-be revealed collection will be sold exclusively through most Ikea stores and via its e-commerce site. The alliance is significant since this is the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a collection with a partnering brand.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics Exhibit Details...
BUSINESS
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
mansionglobal.com

U.K. Cinema Chain Founder Lists Seaside Getaway for £6 Million

Bliss Blakeney features uninterrupted seaside views. A coastal English estate known as Bliss Blakeney has come on the market for an asking price of £6 million (US$7.8 million). Located in Blakeney, a coastal village in the English county of Norfolk, the property is owned and was built by Daniel...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Diamonds#Earth#Uk#Abb#Wwd Selfridges#Fao Schwarz#Lfwm Pat Mcgrath#British
BBC

UK City of Culture 2025: Bid ends for Cornwall

Cornwall's bid to become the City of Culture for 2025 has come to an end. The government has announced Cornwall has not made it into the final round of the competition, which shortlisted four areas. However, the team behind the bid said it was "brilliant" to be longlisted and celebrate...
POLITICS
WWD

Marco Bicego Launches First High Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marco Bicego is introducing the brand’s first high jewelry collection, called Alta, which means “high” in Italian. The collection was unveiled during Haute Jewels Geneva 2022, the international high jewelry exhibition that took place at the Fairmont Grand Hotel in Geneva March 30 to April 5, concurrently with the Watches and Wonders trade show.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “This is a natural evolution, a more extreme, more important and richer interpretation of the magnificence of natural gemstones,” said Marco Bicego, creative director...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
BBC

Vodafone to create 300 new sales jobs in Stoke-on-Trent

Vodafone says it is creating more than 300 new jobs at its centre in Stoke-on-Trent. The roles will be filled over the next year at its offices at Festival Park, which will become a base for training, sales and a franchise academy. Expansion of the site will see the wider...
BUSINESS
BBC

Student 'in game of Cluedo' with Asos over mystery item

A student has said she feels like she is in a "massive game of Cluedo" with online retailer Asos, after accidentally sending them one of her belongings when returning a package. Ffion Morgan, 21, from south Wales, returned a parcel to Asos in December 2021. She received an email shortly...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Fenwick Makes 40 Million Pound Investment in Newcastle Flagship

Click here to read the full article. NEW IN NEWCASTLE: Long overshadowed by its bigger, splashier rivals Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols, British department store Fenwick is stepping into the limelight as it marks 140 years in business. To mark the occasion, the family-owned business is investing 40 million pounds over the next five years in the refurbishment of its Newcastle, England flagship, adding two new atria and renovating the beauty hall and accessories area.More from WWDEdeline Lee RTW Fall 2022Paul Smith RTW Spring 2022Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2022 The retailer has already begun work to upgrade the historic facade of the...
BUSINESS
Eater

Hundreds of London Restaurants Found Dead as Cafe Deco Drops Killer April Fool’s Menu

There’s been a surfeit of incredible news stories this morning, 1 April. Frankie and Benny’s can claim it’s banning ketchup; Austrian restaurant Kipferl can claim it’s going German; and Dark Arts Coffee can claim it has surrendered control to an east London rival. But on this day of what is essentially elaborate shitposting, there will be no greater post than the daily menu from Cafe Deco, Anna Tobias’s unfussily exceptional Bloomsbury restaurant. Proprietors of around 50 percent of the restaurants that have opened in the capital in the last five years may wish to look away now.
RESTAURANTS
WWD

H&M’s Response to EU Textile Strategy, Global Change Awards

On Wednesday, H&M Foundation announced five innovations, winning a 1 million euro grant for their efforts to make the fashion industry “planet positive,” as part of its Global Change Awards, or GCA. Grant winners include the U.K.-based BioPuff, a plant-based alternative to goose down; Swedish laundry solution Biorestore;...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Saks Unveils Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Windows at Flagship

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Saks Fifth Avenue is dedicating its Fifth Avenue windows to Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, which is opening an outpost at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York on April 15. The windows will be unveiled to the public Thursday and will remain up until the evening of April 18.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le ChaletSaks Celebrates Anna Dello Russo's Book 'Beyond Fashion' at NYFW Founded in 1979 by Ian “Flipper” Ross, Flipper’s began as a family-owned and operated roller rink in Los Angeles. It will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The New Watch Buyer Is Young and Curious About Brand Values, Ethics

Click here to read the full article. A new generation of young — and values-driven — watch enthusiasts has been fueling demand, and they’re just as interested in raw materials and brands’ ethics as they are in the mechanics and digital tech capabilities of their luxury timepieces. During a WWD panel discussion, “Challenges & Opportunities of 2022,” which took place at Watches and Wonders Geneva, leaders from Ulysse Nardin, Chopard, Tag Heuer and A. Langhe & Söhne offered their insights into the buying habits, and priorities, of the new watch customer, in the U.S., and worldwide.More from WWDEvery Piece From The...
APPAREL
WWD

Ambitious Green VC Firm Counts Leonardo DiCaprio in Its Wing

Click here to read the full article. Seemingly overnight, Pangaia’s Earth-centered mission swept into mainstream consciousness. Wheat pastings popped up in New York’s East Village and talent was culled from the Global Fashion Agenda, and most recently Ssense. A pop-up with Nordstrom was followed by the launch of Pangaia Superfoods, which sealed the material innovator’s  seemingly ubiquitous presence.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection The early-stage, private company leans into its capital infusements from VC firms like Beverly Hills-based Regeneration.VC and Squared Circles (cofounded by British businessman Alexander Gilkes). Just last week, Regeneration.VC launched a $45...
ADVOCACY
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy