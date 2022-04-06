ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A hot cross bun like you've NEVER seen it before: Bakery's $12 'cube' creation is stuffed with cinnamon cream, sultanas and crispy pastry

By Amelia Roach, Lousie Allingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An Australian bakery is serving up a delicious and decadent Easter treat that's a tasty croissant twist on the classic hot cross bun.

Banksia Bakehouse, in Sydney, have created The Easter Cube-ssaint, a specialty dessert that's available to buy between April 5 to April 15.

The croissant cube features layers of flaky pastry with a cinnamon crème patisserie centre that's filled with Australian Sunmuscat sultanas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjBeu_0f17fZZ200
Banksia Bakehouse , in Sydney, have created The Easter Cube-ssaint , a specialty dessert that's available to buy or pick up between April 5 to April 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8sij_0f17fZZ200

The sweet treat is available to buy for only $12 and can be delivered straight to your door making it an easy dessert to treat the family to after Easter lunch or dinner.

Banksia Bakehouse suggest to those who do order the delicious Cube-ssaint to store it in the fridge and before serving let it rest at room temperature for one hour.

Late last year the bakehouse teamed up with Pic's Peanut Butter and Whittaker's Chocolates to create a decadent Bi-colour croissant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEBLx_0f17fZZ200
 The Bi-colour croissant came filled with peanut butter and chocolate cream and topped with peanut caramel brittle, milk chocolate ganache, and crisp pearls

The mouthwatering treat came filled with peanut butter and chocolate cream and topped with peanut caramel brittle, milk chocolate ganache, and crisp pearls.

The croissant, drizzled with Pic's and Whittaker's signature peanut and chocolate butter, was also available for $12 for a limited time only.

'Shut up and take my money!' a user wrote after seeing a picture of the croissant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iUsE_0f17fZZ200
 Banksia Bakehouse also created an outrageously delicious croissant stuffed with chocolate and salted caramel ganache and a rich topping of toasted marshmallow

Banksia Bakehouse also created an outrageously delicious croissant stuffed with chocolate and salted caramel ganache and a rich topping of toasted marshmallow.

The 'S'mores Croissant' was another limited-edition creation and was finished with a dusting of biscuit crumbs, meringue and edible gold pearls.

The bakery, which is open from 7:30am to 4:30pm from Monday to Friday to all Sydneysiders, is known for creating extravagant desserts that use locally grown ingredients from Australian producers.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Lemon Victoria sandwich cake recipe

A Victoria sandwich cake is made from equal weights of eggs, butter, sugar and self-raising flour. A medium egg in its shell weighs approximately 55g; if you have different sized eggs, adjust the weight of the other ingredients accordingly. Traditionally, the sponge is unflavoured and filled with raspberry jam or...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Cube#Bakery#Cinnamon#Food Drink#Australian#Banksia Bakehouse#Sunmuscat#Pic
recipesgram.com

Tasty Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's How To Choose The Best Strawberries

Summer's right around the bend, and you know what that means: It's strawberry season. Who doesn't love a nice, plump, red berry that goes perfect with everything from chocolate to whipped cream to powdered sugar? You probably find yourself wanting to run down to the grocery store and pick yourself up a carton, just for heck of it! You can probably use a good strawberry shortcake recipe or whip up some strawberry pie – huh, seems they've gone bad already. Well, good things can't last forever, we suppose.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge pecan delight cake

This cake was inspired by one of my favorite Russell Stovers chocolate candies. Bake the cake in a prepared square cake pan. Allow the cake to cool completely, then cut the cake in half. Try to cut both halves to the same thickness. Take the top half of the cake and lay it on a cake board or platter.
recipesgram.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers' Favorite Popcorn Is Back On Shelves

Hear that? It's the sound of millions of keyboard keys, clacking and clicking with frenetic energy. People across America — grandmothers, preschoolers, biker gang members, teenage girls on their way to get their driver's license — are updating their social media pages and texting their loved ones with today's important news: A seasonal favorite has returned to Trader Joe's.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

Old Fashioned Iced Oatmeal Cookies [Vegan]

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp ground flaxseed + 5 tbsp water) Pre-heat your oven to 350° F. Prep your baking sheet by lightly greasing it or using parchment paper. Make your flax egg by combining the flaxseed and water in a small bowl. Mix it thoroughly, then let it sit for 5 minutes to thicken.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Chickpeas

There’s a whole wide world out there for chickpeas beyond hummus — and it can start with something as simple as putting them in your air fryer. Air-fried chickpeas are completely transformed, taking on a crunchy, starchy quality that are as irresistible as they are easy. Are Air...
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy