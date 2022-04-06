ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AFLW star who worked for years to build a career in medicine complains she's being forced to slave away as a LABOURER because of her stubborn anti-vaxxer views

By Royce Kurmelovs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

AFLW player Deni Varnhagen has been forced to work as a labourer after being kept off field for refusing a Covid-19 vaccination, a court has been told.

The Adelaide Crows midfielder, a registered nurse, told South Australia's Supreme Court on Wednesday her healthcare shifts also dried up after she failed to meet the state's vaccination mandate.

The 29-year-old is one of a group challenging a decision made in March to extend the Covid emergency declaration in SA.

Her barrister Simon Owen SC said if the extension was found to be invalid, other decisions to maintain vaccine requirements for public sector employees would also be invalid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SAO6_0f17fInv00
AFLW player Deni Varnhagen (pictured arriving to an Adelaide court on Wednesday) has been forced to work as a labourer after being kept off field for refusing a Covid-19 vaccination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh37E_0f17fInv00
The player (pictured), who is also a registered nurse, told South Australia's Supreme Court on Wednesday her healthcare shifts have been reduced since she refused the vaccine mandate

'This case is not a case about the wisdom of the policy about mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers, it's a case about power,' Mr Owen said.

In addition to her professional football career, Ms Varnhagen has worked as a casual registered nurse for seven years, but claims she was left without shifts after the introduction of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The decision to impose the mandate for state health workers and other public sector employers was made under the SA Emergency Management Act.

Ms Varnhagen said she had received no nursing shifts since November 2021 after refusing vaccination despite receiving text messages asking for all eligible nursing staff to help fill shortages.

The Crows also shifted Ms Varnhagen to the inactive list after she refused to be vaccinated and she has since been supporting herself by working as a casual labourer 'in order to survive'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxHbG_0f17fInv00
Ms Varnhagen has worked as a casual nurse for seven years, but claims she was left without shifts after the introduction of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Ms Varnhagen has been joined in the matter by Kylie Dudson, a registered nurse with 17 years' experience.

Ms Dudson claims she received her first dose of a Pfizer vaccine 'under much duress' over concerns she may experience complications owing to a pre-existing medical condition.

After receiving her first dose, Ms Dudson said she experienced complications and self-administered blood thinning medications required to treat deep vein thrombosis.

Though she booked her second appointment for another dose, she did not go through with it over concerns for her health and sought consultation with 'a number of doctors'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0cmZ_0f17fInv00
The decision to impose the mandate for state health workers and other public sector employers was made under the SA Emergency Management Act 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5SRI_0f17fInv00
Ms Varnhagen (pictured arriving to court with supporters on Wednesday) is part of group fighting a decision made in March to extend the Covid emergency declaration in SA 

An issue in the case is whether the severity of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 justified imposing a vaccine mandate for health workers and other public service workers.

The matter has proven contentious as Police Commissioner Grant Stevens and Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier are expected to give evidence.

Speaking to reporters before court, Ms Varnhagen and her solicitor, Loretta Polson, said it was now unclear whether Mr Stevens would appear as he had 'a virus'.

'I invite Mr Stevens to take a Panadol and come to court to tell the people of South Australia what information he was given and what information he relied upon when imposing mandates that had the effect of throwing tens of thousands of South Australians out of their jobs,' Ms Polson said.

The hearing is scheduled for three days.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Gynaecologist, 54, is suspended after mother died following bungled caesarean at failing NHS maternity unit when he didn't read her medical notes showing she had cyst on her ovary

A senior gynaecologist has been suspended after a new mother died following a bungled caesarean which was carried out on an NHS maternity unit with one of Britain's worst death rates. Cambridge educated Dr Peter Yeh, 54, delegated the caesarean to a junior colleague without reading the patient's medical notes...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Aflw#Labourer#The Adelaide Crows#South Australia#Covid
Daily Mail

Female Italian fighter pilot, 23, who was kicked out of the country's air force after complaining that she had been brutally 'hazed' and bullied joins Ukrainian resistance

An Italian fighter pilot who was kicked out of her country's air force after complaining that she'd been brutally 'hazed' and bullied has now joined the Ukrainian resistance. Giulia Schiff made headlines two years ago when footage emerged of her being injured by colleagues in an initiation prank. The 23-year-old...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family of new mother, 34, who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place

The family of a new mother who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place. Amanda Cox, 34, was found unresponsive in a stairwell at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE)...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Shreveport Magazine

Little boy, who was left in pain and struggled to walk after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread to other parts of the body

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Family are jailed for bringing Polish woman to UK and forcing her to work as a slave in conditions so bad that she was overcome with emotion when rescuing police officers gave her a coffee

A family has been jailed after they tricked a Polish woman into coming to the UK and forced her to work as a slave at their home. The woman, in her 40s, was made to sleep in the garden shed or under a blanket on the floor and was not allowed to use the phone or contact her family back home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

‘Healthy’ woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after doctors initially diagnosed her with a simple case of acid reflux

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Covid-ill mother of three minors was 27 weeks pregnant when she delivered her newborn while in coma after developing severe condition, discharged from hospital after two months

76.8% of Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines. Fully vaccinated are more than 217 million people, which is 65.5% of the population, and 97 million got their third, booster doses of the vaccines acquiring the highest vaccine protection against the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK's most premature twins reunited as sister returns home

A pair of twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK are both home with their family. Harley and Harry Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham. Harry was discharged last week after almost five months...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy