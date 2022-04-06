Proud of defensive style, Atlético still alive against City

Serie A's title race this season is one of the most exciting in the last decade (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). Three sides are still fully alive in the battle to win the Scudetto at the end of the season. Inter Milan want to achieve back-to-back titles after that Nerazzurri won last year's edition under Antonio Conte, while AC Milan are looking to bring back the Scudetto to the other side of the river, eleven years after their last title. And then there is Napoli, a team that hasn't won it all since the 1989/90 season when Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the club. Odds makers see an exceedingly tight race with Inter at +110, AC Milan at +200 and Napoli at +225 (odds courtesy of Casesars Sportsbook). With seven matches to go (eight for Inter) let's take a look at five crucial players who could decide the title down the stretch run for these three clubs.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO