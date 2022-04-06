ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Proud of defensive style, Atlético still alive against City

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid wasn’t making any excuses for the overly defensive style it used in the first leg against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Championship League on Tuesday. Coach Diego Simeone and his players were actually proudly defending it. Atlético held back...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
João Félix
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Manchester United#Man City#Ap#The Championship League#Instagram
FOX Sports

Atlético charged by UEFA for fan's alleged Nazi salutes

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game. The club was charged with “discriminatory behavior” and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
UEFA
The Independent

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich are perennially challenging for the Champions League crown season in, season out.The German champions continue to march towards yet another Bundesliga title as rivals Borussia Dortmund slipped up once again at the weekend.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueA nine-point lead at the top of the German league means they can now fully focus on their European tilt.And while Villarreal picked up the scalp of Juventus in the last round, Bayern will be supremely confident that they can safely book their place in the semi-finals. Here’s all you need...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Yardbarker

Barcelona star Gerard Pique ruled out of Levante clash

Barcelona will be without veteran defender Gerard Pique for their weekend La Liga trip to Levante. The former Spanish international was forced off after just 23 minutes as Xavi’s side drew 1-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek Europa League action. The 35-year-old has played a regular role at...
SOCCER
BBC

Rangnick on Ten Hag, his future and surgery for Shaw

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Everton. Rangnick says he will speak to the club in the next few weeks about the consultancy role he is set to take this summer. He has been told about the "top...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, two fullbacks redefining the position

Sunday's clash between Manchester City and Liverpool is about as big as matches come in the English game. There may still be seven games to go in the title race after but whoever wins it might not only take a lead that cannot be assailed (it is not beyond the realms of imagination that both sides win out after this weekend's games) but spoils the momentum behind what could be one of the greatest seasons in football history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A: Five players who could decide the Scudetto as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli battle to the wire

Serie A's title race this season is one of the most exciting in the last decade (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). Three sides are still fully alive in the battle to win the Scudetto at the end of the season. Inter Milan want to achieve back-to-back titles after that Nerazzurri won last year's edition under Antonio Conte, while AC Milan are looking to bring back the Scudetto to the other side of the river, eleven years after their last title. And then there is Napoli, a team that hasn't won it all since the 1989/90 season when Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the club. Odds makers see an exceedingly tight race with Inter at +110, AC Milan at +200 and Napoli at +225 (odds courtesy of Casesars Sportsbook). With seven matches to go (eight for Inter) let's take a look at five crucial players who could decide the title down the stretch run for these three clubs.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy