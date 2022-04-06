The 7 Best Braided Sandals for Spring and Summer — Under $130

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in the day, a braided friendship bracelet used to be a token of affection between besties. Nowadays, we prefer braided sandals. These stylish shoes are totally on trend this spring and summer! The look is a little beachy and a little boho. Perfect for a vacation or any warm-weather festivities! We rounded up the top seven braided sandals from Zappos, Nordstrom and Amazon — from flats to heels. Make a splash in these statement shoes, starting at just $38!

These Braided Heels

Zappos

These iconic shoes are the OG braided sandals of the season. Celebs from Kristin Cavallari to Kaitlyn Bristowe have rocked these heels, so now you can join the cool club.

Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

These Inexpensive Braided Slides

Amazon

The most affordable option on our list, these braided slides have garnered rave reviews from shoppers. With over a dozen colors to choose from, these sandals are super comfy, versatile and stylish!

Get the RF Room of Fashion Women's Open Square Toe Trendy Slide Sandals for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Braided Platform Slides

Zappos

Take these comfy platform slides from the pool to the park. One shopper gushed, “They are amazing quality and gorgeous. I'm going to be wearing them all spring and summer, highly recommended!”

Get the Sam Edelman Ainslie for $120 at Zappos!

These Braided Flat Slides

Amazon

Keep in comfy in these puffy braided slides from Steve Madden. Absolutely obsessed with the blue and purple pastel shades for spring!

Get the Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal starting at just $60 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stacked Heel Braided Sandals

Zappos

These chunky braided heels are perfect for an outdoor occasion when you’re walking on grass (stilettos are a no-go). “SO CUTE,” said one shopper. “Perfect and very much on trend for the season. Surprisingly comfortable!”

Get the Steve Madden Tielo Heeled Sandal for $100 at Zappos!

These Buttery Soft Braided Sandals

Nordstrom

For a more subtle take on the braided sandal style, try these Madewell flats. Available in three neutral varieties, this shoe is a closet staple that will go with almost any outfit.

Get the Madewell The Jayna Braided Slide Sandal for $88 at Nordstrom!

These Braided Fluted Heels

Nordstrom

It’s all about the details with these braided sandals — the diamond-quilted footbed, the fluted heel, the bold color. Plus, they’re super comfy! As one shopper said, “Very comfortable to walk in. The sole is well supported and cushy. I bought the baby blue color and it's gorgeous.” Sold!

Get the Sam Edelman Meghan Braid Slide Sandal for $100 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below: