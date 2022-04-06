The 7 Best Braided Sandals for Spring and Summer — Under $130
Back in the day, a braided friendship bracelet used to be a token of affection between besties. Nowadays, we prefer braided sandals. These stylish shoes are totally on trend this spring and summer! The look is a little beachy and a little boho. Perfect for a vacation or any warm-weather festivities! We rounded up the top seven braided sandals from Zappos, Nordstrom and Amazon — from flats to heels. Make a splash in these statement shoes, starting at just $38!
These Braided Heels
These iconic shoes are the OG braided sandals of the season. Celebs from Kristin Cavallari to Kaitlyn Bristowe have rocked these heels, so now you can join the cool club.See It!
Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!
These Inexpensive Braided Slides
The most affordable option on our list, these braided slides have garnered rave reviews from shoppers. With over a dozen colors to choose from, these sandals are super comfy, versatile and stylish!See It!
Get the RF Room of Fashion Women's Open Square Toe Trendy Slide Sandals for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.
These Braided Platform Slides
Take these comfy platform slides from the pool to the park. One shopper gushed, “They are amazing quality and gorgeous. I'm going to be wearing them all spring and summer, highly recommended!”See It!
Get the Sam Edelman Ainslie for $120 at Zappos!
These Braided Flat Slides
Keep in comfy in these puffy braided slides from Steve Madden. Absolutely obsessed with the blue and purple pastel shades for spring!See It!
Get the Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal starting at just $60 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.
These Stacked Heel Braided Sandals
These chunky braided heels are perfect for an outdoor occasion when you’re walking on grass (stilettos are a no-go). “SO CUTE,” said one shopper. “Perfect and very much on trend for the season. Surprisingly comfortable!”See It!
Get the Steve Madden Tielo Heeled Sandal for $100 at Zappos!
These Buttery Soft Braided Sandals
For a more subtle take on the braided sandal style, try these Madewell flats. Available in three neutral varieties, this shoe is a closet staple that will go with almost any outfit.See It!
Get the Madewell The Jayna Braided Slide Sandal for $88 at Nordstrom!
These Braided Fluted Heels
It’s all about the details with these braided sandals — the diamond-quilted footbed, the fluted heel, the bold color. Plus, they’re super comfy! As one shopper said, “Very comfortable to walk in. The sole is well supported and cushy. I bought the baby blue color and it's gorgeous.” Sold!See It!
Get the Sam Edelman Meghan Braid Slide Sandal for $100 at Nordstrom!
