I got a tattoo of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars – I’m not the only one whose gotten it inked

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 1 day ago

OVER a week after the infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, most people hope to never hear about the incident again.

Others, however, are making the debacle a permanent memory with the help of tattoos and some artists are finding it extremely funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnddc_0f17dMPF00
While some would prefer to never hear about Will Smith's slap ever again, others are immortalizing the incident through tattoos Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0i1g_0f17dMPF00
Jon Arton had someone request to do the piece on their leg, the artist found the experience 'hilarious' Credit: SWNS

Jon Arton had a person come into his shop to get the altercation tattooed on their leg.

“I thought, let’s do it. It’s hilarious,” he said. “It’s quite small and discreet - if it wasn’t I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

While speaking to the British radio station Heart, Anton said that it was the weirdest thing he’s ever been asked to do at work but he was happy to oblige.

“It’s a weird, interesting and crazy thing - I don’t think there’s a right or wrong side, it’s just an interesting thing some celebrities have done,” he said.

As it turns out, there are others who also asked for a similar request.

New Jersey-based artist, Oscar Aguilar Jr shared a video on social media of a tattoo he died for a client. The video was reposted to TikTok and has nearly 15,000 views as of Tuesday.

Many were quick to call the tattoo “unnecessary,” “childish” and “horrible.”

“People do anything to be relevant smh,” wrote one person on Instagram.

But the moment where Smith defended his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after Rock unknowingly made a joke about her alopecia has inspired people outside of the US as well.

Italian tattoo artist, Giovanni Bracciodieta shared another tattoo of the incident on Instagram, writing “Violence is never justified,” in the caption.

The post has over 37,000 likes as of writing.

SLAP HEARD AROUND THE WORLD

The slap went viral mere seconds after it happened on social media, with many sharing their own opinions about the incident.

Smith went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role just half an hour later, causing social media users to wonder if he would be stripped of the award.

Days later, Smith resigned from the Academy after a lengthy apology to Rock posted on his Instagram.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In the apology, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and said that he will accept any additional consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors deems appropriate.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

ROCK & A HARD PLACE

The King Richard star is in a two-week battle to save his career after disciplinary action was formally started by awards bosses, The Sun previously exclusively revealed.

Will and his lawyers are pleading his case to the Academy for striking comedian Chris at the ceremony.

The Hollywood veteran faces a make-or-break Academy hearing on April 18.

Meanwhile, question marks hang over Will’s upcoming projects including the Apple-funded drama, Emancipation — with executives declining to comment on its planned release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upddB_0f17dMPF00
New Jersey-based artist, Oscar Aguilar Jr share his own take on the infamous slap Credit: Instagram/oaguilarcrafted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayoAc_0f17dMPF00
Italian tattoo artist, Giovanni Bracciodieta share another tattoo of the incident, writing 'Violence is never justified,' on Instagram Credit: Instagram/giovanni_bracciodieta_b

