ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

List of DVD release dates for April 5 and beyond

By Tribune News Service
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 5: The Handmaid's...

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-set animated series Undone's second season gets April release date

Though it was quickly renewed for a second season after its 2019 premiere, news regarding Amazon's animated series Undone has been scant — until now. Co-created by BoJack Horseman's Raphael Bob-Waksburg and Kate Purdy — the latter a San Antonio native — the series stars Rosa Salazar as Alma, who after a car crash discovers she has the ability to move through time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Release Dates#V H S#Llc
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Compares Filming ‘Northman’ to ‘Apocalypse Now’: Robert Eggers ‘Has the Balls’ to Go Big

Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to come by a true epic film, one that really goes big and certainly never goes home until it achieves what it set out to do. Ethan Hawke told The New Yorker that being part of Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” was like returning to the old-school, big-budget roots of the Hollywood studio films of yore. While Hawke admitted that he may have scoffed at auteur Eggers’ methods when he was younger, he can now only admire the precision behind building a historically accurate world — much like Francis Ford Coppola did for...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: “Top Gun: Maverick” Features a Scene Between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “That Will Make You Cry”

On the ground here in Hollywood, living the dream…. Lot of talk about “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long awaited sequel to a movie from the 1980s. Sources tell me that there is a scene between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “that will make you cry,” I was warned. Kilmer has survived throat cancer but cannot speak. Nevertheless, he was included in “Maverick” to replay his character from the original film, “Iceman” aka Lt. Tom Kazansky.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

John Wick Chapter 4 Actor Tells Sweet Set Story About What Keanu Reeves Wanted To Do While Celebrating His Birthday With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves’ reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest guys has been proven repeatedly. Multiple co-stars have sung the actor’s praise for years, and now, there’s another star to add to the list. John Wick Chapter 4’s Lance Reddick has shared the screen with Reeves for all four films. Naturally, a bond has formed while shooting those movies. A recent anecdote by Reddick drove home how much the John Wick star appreciates his co-stars.
MUSIC
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
IndieWire

‘Morbius’ Box Office Feels the Bite of Terrible Reviews and a C+ Cinemascore

Click here to read the full article. The first weekend of April was a dud. There was reason to hope it would launch a comeback month with multiple breakout openers, but “Morbius” (Sony) failed to live up to expectations and with a must-see North Carolina/Duke basketball game competing for attention Saturday night, the box office struggled. “Morbius” is the third entry in the Sony Pictures Universe of Movie Characters (also known as the terrible acronym SPUMC, for future reference). After its SPUMC predecessors “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Morbius” is a disappointment only compared to its potential. At $39...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy