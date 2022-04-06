Eiza Gonzalez shines in a white mirror crop top and skirt as she leads a special screening of her new Michael Bay film Ambulance in Miami

She's one of the stars of Michael Bay's newest action film Ambulance.

And Eiza González had all eyes on her on Tuesday when she unveiled a glittering white mirrored ensemble for a special screening of the film in Miami, Florida.

The 32-year-old Mexican actress was joined for the event by one of her costars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with the movie's director.

Woman in white: Eiza González, 32, stunned in a white mirror crop top and matching skirt as she joined Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Michael Bay on Tuesday for a special screening of Ambulance in Miami

Ambulance stars Abdul-Mateen as Will, a military veteran who turns to his adopted brother Danny — a life-long criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal — when he needs money to pay for surgery for his wife.

Danny brings Will into a plot to rob a bank for $32 million, but when the rest of their crew are gunned down by police, they hijack an ambulance with EMT Cam Thompson (Gonzalez).

Although she initially tries to escape, she opts to stay with the two fleeing men as she tries to save the life of a police officer whom Will shot.

At the Miami screening, Eiza highlighted her flat tummy thanks to her outfit's sheer white crop top, under which she wore a white bandeau.

Dire straits: Ambulance stars Yahya (L) as Will, a military veteran, who turns to his brother Danny — a career criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal — to help him get money to pay for his wife's surgery

Stuck in the middle: Danny brings him into a $32 million bank heist, but after the rest of their crew are killed by police, the two hijack an ambulance with an EMT (Gonzalez) aboard

Eye-catching: Eiza highlighted her flat tummy with her outfit's sheer white crop top, under which she wore a white bandeau. It was decorated with hanging triangular mirror panels

Get matchy-matchy like Eiza in a Prada co-ord

Eiza Gonzalez stunned, yet again, at a special screening of her upcoming film, Ambulance.

Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman dressed the actress in a glitzy Prada co-ord, metallic sandals and Bulgari jewelry.

We are a huge fan of matching sets here at Fashion Finder. Why spend hours putting an outfit together, when you can look and feel fabulous in an instant? Eiza’s two-piece is a prime example; her crop top and maxi skirt are so flattering.

Unfortunately, this look isn’t available to purchase. However, you can click through to explore Prada’s latest collection.

Or emulate Eiza’s look in a showstopping co-ord from our shopping carousel. With options from Asos, River Island and Goddiva, you might struggle to choose your favorite.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The top was decorated with jeweled studs with glittering studs holding up triangular mirror pains that glittered in the light.

The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress paired the top with a matching white maxi skirt that nearly reached to the ground.

The 5ft8in beauty stood tall in a set of pointy silver open-toe heels, and she wore her voluminous brunette locks in thick waves that were swept to the side to reveal her diamond-studded earrings.

Covered up: The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress paired the top with a matching white maxi skirt that nearly reached to the ground

Towering: The 5ft8in beauty stood tall in a set of pointy silver open-toe heels

Joining her was her costar Yahya, who stood out in a short yellow jacket with wide lapels.

He left it unzipped and layered up with a brown cardigan, which he wore over a white shirt.

The Watchmen star completed his mix-and-match look with black pinstripe pants, along with square-toed brown shoes.

Rounding out the major players was the film's director, action extraordinaire Michael Bay.

The Armageddon filmmaker looked classy in a navy suit with peaked lapels, which he paired with a tie-free white shirt.

Colorful display: Joining her was her costar Yahya, who stood out in a short yellow jacket with wide lapels

Striking: He left it unzipped and layered up with a brown cardigan, which he wore over a white shirt. He also had on black pinstripe pants and square-toed brown shoes

The boss: Rounding out the major players was the film's director, action extraordinaire Michael Bay