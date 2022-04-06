ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Eiza Gonzalez shines in a white mirror crop top and skirt as she leads a special screening of her new Michael Bay film Ambulance in Miami

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

She's one of the stars of Michael Bay's newest action film Ambulance.

And Eiza González had all eyes on her on Tuesday when she unveiled a glittering white mirrored ensemble for a special screening of the film in Miami, Florida.

The 32-year-old Mexican actress was joined for the event by one of her costars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with the movie's director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N70NC_0f17ZKhx00
Woman in white: Eiza González, 32, stunned in a white mirror crop top and matching skirt as she joined Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Michael Bay on Tuesday for a special screening of Ambulance in Miami

Ambulance stars Abdul-Mateen as Will, a military veteran who turns to his adopted brother Danny — a life-long criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal — when he needs money to pay for surgery for his wife.

Danny brings Will into a plot to rob a bank for $32 million, but when the rest of their crew are gunned down by police, they hijack an ambulance with EMT Cam Thompson (Gonzalez).

Although she initially tries to escape, she opts to stay with the two fleeing men as she tries to save the life of a police officer whom Will shot.

At the Miami screening, Eiza highlighted her flat tummy thanks to her outfit's sheer white crop top, under which she wore a white bandeau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8XC9_0f17ZKhx00
Dire straits: Ambulance stars Yahya (L) as Will, a military veteran, who turns to his brother Danny — a career criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal — to help him get money to pay for his wife's surgery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428mYS_0f17ZKhx00
Stuck in the middle: Danny brings him into a $32 million bank heist, but after the rest of their crew are killed by police, the two hijack an ambulance with an EMT (Gonzalez) aboard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5IAQ_0f17ZKhx00
Eye-catching: Eiza highlighted her flat tummy with her outfit's sheer white crop top, under which she wore a white bandeau. It was decorated with hanging triangular mirror panels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZUgf_0f17ZKhx00

Get matchy-matchy like Eiza in a Prada co-ord

Eiza Gonzalez stunned, yet again, at a special screening of her upcoming film, Ambulance.

Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman dressed the actress in a glitzy Prada co-ord, metallic sandals and Bulgari jewelry.

We are a huge fan of matching sets here at Fashion Finder. Why spend hours putting an outfit together, when you can look and feel fabulous in an instant? Eiza’s two-piece is a prime example; her crop top and maxi skirt are so flattering.

Unfortunately, this look isn’t available to purchase. However, you can click through to explore Prada’s latest collection.

Or emulate Eiza’s look in a showstopping co-ord from our shopping carousel. With options from Asos, River Island and Goddiva, you might struggle to choose your favorite.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The top was decorated with jeweled studs with glittering studs holding up triangular mirror pains that glittered in the light.

The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress paired the top with a matching white maxi skirt that nearly reached to the ground.

The 5ft8in beauty stood tall in a set of pointy silver open-toe heels, and she wore her voluminous brunette locks in thick waves that were swept to the side to reveal her diamond-studded earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dTlT_0f17ZKhx00
Covered up: The Godzilla Vs. Kong actress paired the top with a matching white maxi skirt that nearly reached to the ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWueo_0f17ZKhx00
Towering: The 5ft8in beauty stood tall in a set of pointy silver open-toe heels

Joining her was her costar Yahya, who stood out in a short yellow jacket with wide lapels.

He left it unzipped and layered up with a brown cardigan, which he wore over a white shirt.

The Watchmen star completed his mix-and-match look with black pinstripe pants, along with square-toed brown shoes.

Rounding out the major players was the film's director, action extraordinaire Michael Bay.

The Armageddon filmmaker looked classy in a navy suit with peaked lapels, which he paired with a tie-free white shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwaLq_0f17ZKhx00
Colorful display: Joining her was her costar Yahya, who stood out in a short yellow jacket with wide lapels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEo5o_0f17ZKhx00
Striking: He left it unzipped and layered up with a brown cardigan, which he wore over a white shirt. He also had on black pinstripe pants and square-toed brown shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0negPM_0f17ZKhx00
The boss: Rounding out the major players was the film's director, action extraordinaire Michael Bay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTk7I_0f17ZKhx00
Suited up: The Armageddon filmmaker looked classy in a navy suit with peaked lapels, which he paired with a tie-free white shirt

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Goes Bold With New Bright Blond Hair, Bedazzled Blue Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Ambulance’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez brought the glitz and glam to the London premiere of her new film “Ambulance” on Wednesday. The movie, which hits theaters on April 8, follows two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star in the thriller directed by Michael Bay. Gonzalez made a bold statement at the special screening when the Mexican actress stepped out in a dark blue gown. The floor-length frock included a plunging scoop neckline and was adorned with jewels along the neck and on the hem. While her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Eiza González
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Michael Bay
E! News

Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars

Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart" Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair. Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Hunter Schafer Shows Off Her Figure In A New Miu Miu Skirt Set

It goes without saying that Hunter Schafer is a fashion It girl in her own right, as the Euphoria actor started out modeling and has gone onto use her platform to champion LGBTQ+ designers. Lately, it seems Schafer has a taste for Italian fashion, as the blonde modeled a new Miu Miu mini skirt set on her Instagram stories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skirt#Crop Top#White Shirt#Film Star#Mexican#Emt Cam Thompson#Bulgari
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

The Skintight Slip Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore For The SAG Awards Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

From her boho chic days in the early 2010s to her career-long epic red carpet gowns, Vanessa Hudgens has long been a trendsetter and timelessly stylish icon. The tick…tick…BOOM! star, 33, proved this again by stealing the spotlight at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) with a fitted, aquamarine Versace slip dress, and turned heads as she graced the carpet and ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

5 reasons you should watch Michael Bay’s new blockbuster ‘Ambulance’

In association with Universal Pictures. Michael Bay, director of Bad Boys, Armageddon, Transformers and The Rock, returns with Ambulance, another astonishing action spectacular. It’s the story of war veteran Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who asks his adoptive brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), a career criminal, to help raise $231,000 to pay for his wife’s cancer treatment. Instead of lending him the money, Danny suggests Will join him on a $32 million bank robbery, which goes disastrously wrong when a cop gets shot.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Ambulance’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Eiza González Star In Michael Bay’s Upcoming April-Release Thriller

Say what you will about Michael Bay and his cinema bombast, but the guy knows how to make an epic thriller that usually needs to be seen on the big screen. His latest film, “Ambulance,” is a thriller based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish film “Ambulancen” written by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. He’s also convinced a pretty terrific cast to join him in his endeavor: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy