ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

By Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in the opening 45 minutes but they were still cruising at the break thanks to Ibrahima Konate's first since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer and Sadio Mane's close-range strike.

Klopp was unhappy his side then gifted Darwin Nunez a goal just after the break, when Konate's midjudgement presented him with a simple chance, and that changed the direction of the game until winger Luis Diaz, on his first return to Portugal since leaving Porto in January, struck in the 87th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r81gn_0f17ZIwV00
Jurgen Klopp's side beat Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

'It doesn't tell the whole story but the most important thing is we came here for a result,' said Klopp.

'I didn't expect the game being any easier but I have to say a big compliment for Benfica, they really fought for their lives - especially after we opened the door a little bit for them.

'It was clear when they scored the crowd would be back and the atmosphere would be good. Good teams tend to use that.

'The game was slightly more open then we wished but in the end we scored and I think everyone in the room would agree we could have scored more goals and should have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUqkH_0f17ZIwV00
However, Klopp admits his side should have scored more despite putting three goals away

'We would have wished we didn't give them the opportunity to come back in the game.

'It was an away game in the Champions League quarter-final and if that was easy something would be wrong with the competition.'

Victory equalled a club record of five successive away wins in the competition first set in 1985, but also matched in 2005 when the club played three Champions League qualifiers.

However, Klopp will not take the return leg for granted as his side's quest for an unprecedented quadruple took another step forward.

'We were two goals up at half-time today and we knew it was not easy,' he added.

'Benfica really wanted to go for it. Now they come to Anfield and we have to use that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eP8ki_0f17ZIwV00
Klopp was also unhappy his side then gifted Darwin Nunez a goal just after the break

Klopp made six changes for the game, resting the likes of Joel Matip ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

But the manager said that match had not been in his thoughts in Portugal.

'I didn't think a second until now about the City game, so I couldn't make changes for the game,' he said.

Benfica caretaker coach Nelson Verissimo knows the concession of that late goal has made their task much more difficult.

'The tie is not over. We are aware it is harder now,' he said.

'We suffered from a corner but felt at half-time the game was not over.

'I tried to inject some confidence into my players as we wanted to score a goal to get ourselves back in it and the second half started like we wanted.

'In they end they scored again and that makes our task all that much harder but not impossible.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Kevin De Bruyne's goal earns Champions League quarter-final first-leg lead

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Manchester City against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In an absorbing tie at the Etihad, Diego Simeone's team held out for 70 minutes but Phil Foden's introduction brought the breakthrough that puts Pep Guardiola's side in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 1.30am warm-down! Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson hit the pool, hours after winning at Benfica, to get themselves primed for title showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Benfica#Reds#Rb Leipzig
Daily Mail

Rangers hold on to hope of a Europa League semi-final despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Braga in their quarter-final first leg after Leon Balogun's defensive blunder

Rangers endured their share of rocky moments in this striking stadium, carved into the old Monte do Castro quarry high above Braga. Ultimately, though, they departed with hope of further Europa League progression still intact. They will have to dig it out at Ibrox next Thursday. That’s for sure. But the opportunity to reach the semi-finals is there.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Bookies are set for a record weekend as Grand National, Masters golf and crunch Premier League match look set to bring tide of punters

Bookies are gearing up for a record-breaking weekend with bets on tomorrow’s Grand National alone expected to top £150million. As well as the flagship horse race at Aintree, other big events include golf superstar Tiger Woods’s return in the Masters in the US, and Manchester City’s crunch game against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

Manchester United legend shocked by Ralf Rangnick's decision

Manchester United is currently in a major crisis. The club is in big trouble. The results are bad, the players are dissatisfied, the coach too, but what is worse is the dissatisfaction of the fans who are looking for change. For 8 years Manchester United is not a club like it used to be, and with the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson many things have changed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy