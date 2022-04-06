ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six little-known ways to shop at Costco without a membership to save cash

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
SAVVY shoppers have been saving at Costco for decades.

The large retailer has been the shopping destination for millions of customers every day.

Here's how to shop at Costco without ever purchasing a membership

However, in order to call Costco home, you must have one of their memberships - well, not exactly.

There are two types of memberships Costco customers can choose from: Gold Star or Executive.

They range from $60 to $120.

But with these clever tips, you can save while shopping at the massive wholesaler without ever paying for a membership.

1. Shop Costco on Instacart

Instacart allows non-members to use the delivery service to purchase items without ever becoming a member.

Keep in mind, pricing tends to be higher on Instacart rather than in-store so you may not be receiving a huge savings in the long-run.

2. Shop with a member

One of the easiest ways to shop without a membership and save big on those great Costco deals is by going with a member.

Regardless of the membership type, Costco allows its customers to bring up to two guests while shopping.

Just note, you won't be able to purchase the items, the member you came with will have to check out for you.

3. Costco Shop Card

Costco has what's called their Costco Shop Card - which is just a fancy word for gift card.

Any non-member can show the card at the door and make purchases.

The card's pricing range from $25, up to $2,000.

They can be reloaded at any Costco Warehouse.

In order to use these cards, they must be purchased and reloaded by a member.

4. Shop online

Non-members can shop at Costco.com as the site is open to all.

Customers are guaranteed to pay a 5% surcharge.

Plus, many items are usually marked up an extra 5% to 20% higher than what's offered in-store for its members.

Also, some products will be marked as Member Only items and aren’t available to non-members.

But even with those rules, shopping online might still be cheaper, especially if you check their featured deals before checking out.

5. Shop the Costco pharmacy

The pharmacy at Costco is open to all just make sure that when you walk in without a membership card, you tell them where you're headed.

Even without a membership, prices at their pharmacy is way cheaper and much more convenient.

Plus, you even have the option to order online and have your medicine delivered to your door.

Additionally, you can take care of all your pet's needs.

You can also get immunizations at any of the warehouses without having a membership.

6. Costco optical

Much like their pharmacy, non-members can schedule eye exams with licensed optometrists as Costco accepts most major insurances.

Once the exam is finished, the eyeglasses and contact lenses are limited to members only.

As mentioned above, you can go with a member or use a Costco Shop Card to make your purchases.

Here's how this Costco shopper got a refund after five years.

Plus, this Costco employee shares what customers should never buy.

