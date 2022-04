Watchung Hills Regional High School Team 41 RoboWarriors continued their upward trajectory last weekend as they battled it out against 38 other teams at the FMA District Montgomery Event held from April 1 to April 3, 2022, at Montgomery High School in Skillman. Following on the heels of the FMA District Bridgewater event in which they brought home the silver and an Excellence in Engineering award, the team had some 3 weeks in which to complete any repairs and make programming upgrades.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO