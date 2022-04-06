ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Denzel Washington and Will Smith’s Friendship Through the Years: I ‘Always Call Denzel’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Friends, actors and mentors. Since Will Smith rocketed to fame in the 1990s, his acting career has frequently been compared to Denzel Washington .

"Throughout the years, I would always call Denzel. He’s a real sage," the King Richard star told GQ in November 2021.

During the interview, Smith remembered a time when he reached out to the older actor for advice when he felt unsure about where to go next in both his career and personal life. "I was probably 48 or something like that and I called Denzel," he recalled. "He said, ‘Listen. You’ve got to think of it as the funky 40. Everybody’s 40s are funky.’ He said, ‘But just wait till you hit the f--k-it 50s,’"

Smith continued: "He said, ‘Just bear with your 40s.’ I stopped and I was like, ‘The funky 40s and the f--k-it 50s.’ And that’s exactly what happened. It just became the f--k-it 50s, and I gave myself the freedom to do whatever I wanted to do."

The pair's decades-long friendship made headlines in March 2022, when the Training Day star comforted Smith after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum stormed the stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith who has alopecia — starring in G.I. Jane 2 , referring to her shaved head. After Smith slapped the comedian in the face , he returned to his front row seat seat and shouted at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

During a commercial break in the aftermath of the altercation , Washington was spotted speaking with his friend."No way I could have sat in my seat,” the Fences director said during a panel at the T.D. Jakes Leadership Summit on Saturday, April 2, about his reaction to the incident . "That’s just not who I am. … Fortunately, there were people there, not just me but others, [like] Tyler Perry , came immediately right over there with me."

While accepting the Best Actor trophy for his performance in King Richard , Smith mentioned that Washington had offered him some advice in the moments after his fight with Rock. “Denzel said a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,’” the Bad Boys star tearfully revealed. “It’s like, I want to be a vessel for love. … That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern."

Washington explained the moment during the panel later that week: “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, ‘Oh no leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of him that night ."

Keep scrolling to learn more about Washington and Smith's decades-long friendship:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Academy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy