OUR FAVORITE EASTER DESSERTS!

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 22 DAYS AGO