Bexar County, TX

Woman dies during surgery, man found dead inside home after apparent murder-suicide

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONVERSE, Texas - Two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The tragic incident started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when a 26-year-old man called 911 and said he...

