Sherman baseball rallies back for win over Princeton

LCU (30-6, 16-4) is coming off a pair of road wins against Texas Woman's and Midwestern State, outscoring both squads 35-to-8 in the four contests en route to its current winning streak. Taylor Franco has been a force in the circle, amassing a conference-best 17 wins while maintaining a 1.82...
Brooke Otto’s competitive juices were flowing against softball archrival La Grange. After Smithville scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the District 20-4A contest at 5-5 on March 29, Otto, the Tigers’ ace in the circle, didn’t allow a hit in the sixth and seventh innings. Of the nine pitches in her arsenal, she said she favored the off-speed curveball.
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their 11-0 win over Leonard on Wednesday night. Cade Dodson hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to score Trey Oblas and Gunter never had to worry from there. With the...
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter defeated Pottsboro 11-1 in a battle of teams at the top of the 3A district 11 standings. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Olivia Eft. Pottsboro scored its lone run in the top...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team left East Texas Wednesday afternoon and headed to Arlington where they will play in the NCAA Regionals Friday. SFA earned an at-large big into the event and will take on rival Sam Houston, another at-large participant. The match will take place at 9 a.m. Friday . The event is double elimination so if SFA wins or loses in the opening round they would play again at 3 p.m. A second loss on the opening day would end their season while at least one win would get them into Saturday action.
This weeks edition of the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll was released, with both Como-Pickton and Sulphur Springs once again finding themselves in the top 10. In last weeks ranking the Lady Eagles found themselves at No. 6 in the 2A poll, while Sulphur Springs came in at No. 9 in the 5A poll.
Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman softball hosted McKinney North Tuesday evening. The Lady Cats come in hot at the start with five runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a grand slam by Ava Gibson. It would remain quiet throughout the rest of the game. Sherman gets the...
The Jourdanton Squaws hosted the Lytle Lady Pirates and visited the Natalia Lady Mustangs last week for their next district matchups. Jourdanton started out hot early in the game against Lytle, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Through the fifth inning, the Squaws had already extended the lead 7-0. One more run granted for the Squaws and a great defensive stand led the Squaws to victory 8-0 over the Lady Pirates.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two Denison student athletes signed their letters of intent with Jakalen Fields signing to play football at Wayland Baptist and Logan Voight signing to play soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan. “Once we got to Wayland, they said the coaches will make you work,” Fields said. “I like...
Ava Gibson’s grand slam propelled the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-1 victory over McKinney North at home in District 10-5A action.
Madison Jarvis allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked and drove in a run while Ally Baker singled, walked and scored and Marissa Wells and Addey Kuhn both singled and scored for Sherman (7-16, 3-6), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night.
It’s going to be a showdown of powerhouses on Friday as the Allen Lady Eagles take on the Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Semifinals. Both teams have posted an incredible season so far and are looking to continue making their way to the state tournament. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what fans can expect heading into their Friday match-up!
Baseball lost a much-needed win in a duel with Longview Wednesday. Errors plagued the Wildcats as walks, errant throws and wild pitches allowed the Lobos to get the victory of Sulphur Springs in the Wednesday duel. Wildcats baseball trailed to start the game. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s team made a rally...
The McKinney High and McKinney North girls golf teams competed in the district tournament in Argyle, Texas. The Lady Broncos and Lady Lions put in the work on the green and competed with a variety of other schools from around the district. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action:
