Sherman downs McKinney North

Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO