Sherman downs McKinney North

Taylor Franco has been a force in the circle, amassing a conference-best 17 wins while maintaining a 1.82 ERA.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston Street, but its days are numbered. “This building has been an incredibly important part of Sherman for most of the last century,” said Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch.
The McKinney North softball team posted their first victory of the season in a district game against Princeton. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action in a highlight video for the Lady Bulldogs!. The Lady Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a big victory over Princeton on April 1st....
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Patrick McKinney owner of the South Cow Food Truck has always called Bowling Green home. “Helping the community and being of service was instilled in Patrick from a young age,”...
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Rodeo will be entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at the Foster Communications Coliseum. During each performance, contests in Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and Bull Riding will take to the dirt in hopes to make […]
DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter defeated Pottsboro 11-1 in a battle of teams at the top of the 3A district 11 standings. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Olivia Eft. Pottsboro scored its lone run in the top...
Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman softball team avenged their week one loss to Mosley by picking up a 10-7 home victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night. The Bucks improved to 5-4 on the season and will visit Liberty County on Monday, April 11. The Dolphins fell to 8-7 and will host Holmes County […]
A late burst of goals from the Wimberley Lady Texans allowed them to end the Pleasanton Eagle Women’s Soccer team’s season last Tuesday night at San Antonio’s Blossom Soccer Field. For the first 65 minutes of the game, the Women Eagles and Lady Texans battled with neither...
Ava Gibson’s grand slam propelled the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-1 victory over McKinney North at home in District 10-5A action.
Madison Jarvis allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked and drove in a run while Ally Baker singled, walked and scored and Marissa Wells and Addey Kuhn both singled and scored for Sherman (7-16, 3-6), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat 15th ranked Texas State 8-4 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies got back in the win column after dropping the final two games of a series to Alabama last weekend. Brett Minnich went 3-4...
The Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Boys regional semifinals: Celina vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m,; and Nevada Community vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.;. Girls regional semifinals: Celina vs. Henderson, 4 p.m.; and Melissa vs. Kilgore, 6:30...
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eyes of college baseball will be on the Concho Valley this weekend, as No. 7 Angelo State welcomes No. 14 West Texas A&M. Both the Rams and Buffs have identical records going into this four-game weekend series, 27-7 overall, and 25-7 in the Lone Star Conference. “If you want to […]
Baseball lost a much-needed win in a duel with Longview Wednesday. Errors plagued the Wildcats as walks, errant throws and wild pitches allowed the Lobos to get the victory of Sulphur Springs in the Wednesday duel. Wildcats baseball trailed to start the game. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s team made a rally...
