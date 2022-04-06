ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman downs McKinney North

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman softball hosted McKinney North Tuesday evening. The Lady Cats...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston Street, but its days are numbered. “This building has been an incredibly important part of Sherman for most of the last century,” said Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch.
SHERMAN, TX
CW33 NewsFix

HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: McKinney North defeats Princeton

The McKinney North softball team posted their first victory of the season in a district game against Princeton. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action in a highlight video for the Lady Bulldogs!. The Lady Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a big victory over Princeton on April 1st....
PRINCETON, TX
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Patrick McKinney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Patrick McKinney owner of the South Cow Food Truck has always called Bowling Green home. “Helping the community and being of service was instilled in Patrick from a young age,”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mckinney, TX
Sherman, TX
Sports
City
Denison, TX
City
Sherman, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Week two schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Rodeo will be entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at the Foster Communications Coliseum. During each performance, contests in Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and Bull Riding will take to the dirt in hopes to make […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Gunter beats Pottsboro, remain undefeated in softball district play

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter defeated Pottsboro 11-1 in a battle of teams at the top of the 3A district 11 standings. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Olivia Eft. Pottsboro scored its lone run in the top...
GUNTER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Ready to win: Mansfield Lady Tigers

Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
MANSFIELD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kten
WMBB

Bozeman softball earns home victory over Mosley

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman softball team avenged their week one loss to Mosley by picking up a 10-7 home victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night. The Bucks improved to 5-4 on the season and will visit Liberty County on Monday, April 11. The Dolphins fell to 8-7 and will host Holmes County […]
BOZEMAN, MT
Pleasanton Express

Women Eagles fall to Wimberley

A late burst of goals from the Wimberley Lady Texans allowed them to end the Pleasanton Eagle Women’s Soccer team’s season last Tuesday night at San Antonio’s Blossom Soccer Field. For the first 65 minutes of the game, the Women Eagles and Lady Texans battled with neither...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Softball Roundup — Sherman knocks off North; Whitesboro, Bells win big

Ava Gibson’s grand slam propelled the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-1 victory over McKinney North at home in District 10-5A action. Madison Jarvis allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked and drove in a run while Ally Baker singled, walked and scored and Marissa Wells and Addey Kuhn both singled and scored for Sherman (7-16, 3-6), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night. ...
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler hosting 4A regional soccer tournament

The Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Boys regional semifinals: Celina vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m,; and Nevada Community vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.;. Girls regional semifinals: Celina vs. Henderson, 4 p.m.; and Melissa vs. Kilgore, 6:30...
TYLER, TX
KLST/KSAN

No. 7 Rams set to host No. 14 West Texas in LSC showdown

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eyes of college baseball will be on the Concho Valley this weekend, as No. 7 Angelo State welcomes No. 14 West Texas A&M. Both the Rams and Buffs have identical records going into this four-game weekend series, 27-7 overall, and 25-7 in the Lone Star Conference. “If you want to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSST Radio

Wildcats Baseball Can’t Keep Up, Losing to Longview 10-4

Baseball lost a much-needed win in a duel with Longview Wednesday. Errors plagued the Wildcats as walks, errant throws and wild pitches allowed the Lobos to get the victory of Sulphur Springs in the Wednesday duel. Wildcats baseball trailed to start the game. Coach Jerrod Hammack’s team made a rally...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy