WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- An error in a list of registered voters distributed by the Teller County Clerk’s Office led to possibly 77 individuals under the age of 18 receiving a ballot in the mail for the upcoming City of Woodland Park municipal election on April 5. A spokeswoman for the county told KRDO The post Teller County accidentally sends some minors ballots for upcoming municipal election appeared first on KRDO.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO