Perot Museum speaker explores the secret life of bears

A lecture series focusing on food sovereignty will offer installments through May at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, featuring a lineup of Cherokee innovators, advocates and culture keepers dedicated to preserving indigenous foodways and plant gathering traditions. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Birdtown Community Center, Cherokee Nation...
Texans will do anything for a Whataburger. So we totally get why Matthew McConaughey pretended to be his brother to keep it all low key in the drive thru. The incident happened in 2019 in San Angelo, Texas, which is a 200-mile drive from McConaughey’s home in Austin. Nobody...
"I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now," Lizzo said during a keynote conversation. Lizzo used her platform to denounce her home state’s new discriminatory laws during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. During a conversation with Angela Yee,...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) is hosting a virtual class for people to explore fiber art. This Sunday, March 20, you can go to the MAM's website to learn about weaving and fiber arts, with activities for the whole family. Emily Sullivan is the director of...
I have yet to meet a Texan that doesn’t love Buc-ee's. If they say they don’t like it then they've probably never been there, or they're just trying to seem cool by going against the grain. While most of us have a casual love for Buc-ee's that usually...
In 1887, in Argonia, KS history was made. For the first time in United States history, a woman was elected Mayor. Susannah Salter was named Mayor of Argonia making her the first woman mayor of Argonia and the first woman mayor in the United States. Today, many many years later...
Durham, N.C. — As part of its 75th anniversary celebration this year, the Museum of Life and Science is offering a reduced admission rate of $7.50 per person on Saturday. The museum is planing several activities for its "Celebrate 75" event:. Cockroach races and insect handling in the Magic...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
Renowned community organizer Rodolfo “Rudy” Lozano fought for labor rights and forged coalitions between Black and Latino Chicagoans before he was tragically murdered in 1983. Lozano was instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, the city’s first African American mayor, and led the push for Latino faculty and courses on Latin American history at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Comments / 0