ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Perot Museum speaker explores the secret life of bears

fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a carnivore ecologist who speaks...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smoky Mountain News

Museum series to explore Native food tradition

A lecture series focusing on food sovereignty will offer installments through May at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, featuring a lineup of Cherokee innovators, advocates and culture keepers dedicated to preserving indigenous foodways and plant gathering traditions. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Birdtown Community Center, Cherokee Nation...
CHEROKEE, NC
Essence

Lizzo Rips Texas Politics At SXSW Appearance

"I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now," Lizzo said during a keynote conversation. Lizzo used her platform to denounce her home state’s new discriminatory laws during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. During a conversation with Angela Yee,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
KSN.com

Secret Spots – Salter House Museum

In 1887, in Argonia, KS history was made. For the first time in United States history, a woman was elected Mayor. Susannah Salter was named Mayor of Argonia making her the first woman mayor of Argonia and the first woman mayor in the United States. Today, many many years later...
ARGONIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Ecologist#Unapologetic
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
Chicago Public Radio

New UIC exhibit explores the life and legacy of Latinx activist Rudy Lozano

Renowned community organizer Rodolfo “Rudy” Lozano fought for labor rights and forged coalitions between Black and Latino Chicagoans before he was tragically murdered in 1983. Lozano was instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, the city’s first African American mayor, and led the push for Latino faculty and courses on Latin American history at the University of Illinois Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy