Strafford County, NH

Eurasian A5 avian influenza confirmed in dead wild geese in New Hampshire

By New Hampshire Fish and Game
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is announcing that Eurasian H5, a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was detected in Canada geese which were recently found dead in Strafford County. Over 70 geese were found over the course of several weeks, a number of which were collected...

#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Eurasian#Nh#Hpai#The Pumpkin Wall Farm#Cdc
