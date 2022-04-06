ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Rihanna’s Pregnancy Is Affecting Her Relationship With Mom Monica Braithwaite

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Rihanna with her mother Monica Braithwaite. Shutterstock

A deeper connection. Rihanna reflected on her bond with mom Monica Braithwaite amid her pregnancy.

'Preggo AF'! See Rihanna's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child

Read article

"Today is my Queen's birthday!!!” the singer, 34, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, April 5. “Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She's the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

The social media upload came four months after the songwriter debuted her baby bump, announcing that she and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child .

Revisit Rihanna's Quotes About Pregnancy, Wanting Kids Over the Years

Read article

She's due this spring ,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “They're both very excited. … Rihanna's going to be an amazing mother. She's had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can't wait to be a mom!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bjjx_0f16duyc00
Courtesy of Rihanna/Instagram

The insider noted at the time that the Grammy winner was “embracing her pregnancy body,” adding, “[She] sees it as a beautiful thing. She's been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess."

The following month, the lingerie designer’s dad, Ronald Fenty , exclusively told Us how he felt about his future grandchild’s upcoming arrival.

“I couldn’t be happier for my daughter,” Fenty, 68, said in February. “I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

News broke in 2019 that the Fenty Beauty creator was dating the 33-year-old rapper, which the New York native confirmed two years later.

Rocky called his partner “The One” in a May 2021 GQ interview, gushing, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

The record producer went on to tell the outlet that he envisioned himself having a “very fly child” one day. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” the "Fashion Killa" singer said at the time.

Since announcing that they are starting a family, Rihanna has shown her baby bump progress on multiple outings, from Paris Fashion Week shows in February to Los Angeles dinner dates the following month.

The actress even called herself “preggo AF” in a March Instagram Story selfie showing her bare stomach.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'They don't need me anymore': Britney Spears reveals she's 'cried oceans' over sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, growing up... and admits they have banned her from posting them on social media

Britney Spears on Sunday took to Instagram with an emotional post in which she mused about her teenage sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, growing older. The musical artist, 40, opened up about the sentimental side of parenthood as her children age, and the emotional toll it takes on her.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Braithwaite
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Rihanna
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Single mother gives birth to THREE baby daughters in the same year - and they're not triplets! 32-year-old reveals shock at discovering she'd fallen pregnant with TWINS just weeks after she welcomed her first child

A single mom in Washington state gave birth to three babies in the same year — but they're not triplets. Stephanie Hansen, 32, welcomed her first daughter, Daphne, on January 28, 2020. Just three months later, she was shocked to discover that she was pregnant again, and on December...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Killa#Asap
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whowhatwear

Kyla Pratt and EJ Johnson on Living Loud and Proud

Allow us to take you down memory lane. When you were younger, can you recall a moment you felt seen? Maybe it was when you got to wear exactly what you wanted to school, or perhaps it was when you watched a cartoon and identified with a character for the first time. The arts have always held the unique power to give individuals a means of expression and show the full breadth of humanity. And no other children’s series has done that like The Proud Family. It goes without saying that the Disney animated series was iconic in its own right. It was the first cartoon from the network to follow the lives of an unapologetically Black family as they navigated the world. And while representation at this moment in time feels as if it’s been a part of the cultural conversation forever, when this series aired in 2001, that wasn’t the case. Few characters, much less animated characters, explored the Black diaspora. In many ways, this series pushed the culture forward through teenage protagonist Penny Proud and her boisterous family’s representation of domestic life, religion, and race.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, dies of stomach cancer: 'We are devastated'

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has died of stomach cancer at age 37, the "Milkshake" singer's rep confirms to TODAY. “After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike," the statement read. "An amazing Father, husband, and friend who...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy