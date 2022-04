LOVES PARK — Boylan, and possibly some cramping issues, held prolific scorer Cortlyn Hefty at bay Thursday night, and the Titans were able to hand Belvidere North a 2-1 loss in penalty kicks to set the tone in the early portion of the NIC-10 girls soccer season. "This whole season is a statement for us," said Boylan center-back defender Bella Spera, who helped shut out Hefty, and hold the Blue Thunder to one goal through regulation and two...

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO