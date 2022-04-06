ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Launches Updated Climate Adaptation Strategy to Protect Communities from Accelerating Impacts

avdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — Following the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s release of its latest report on efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Newsom Administration today launched the state’s Climate Adaptation Strategy outlining the all-hands-on-deck approach to building climate resilience across California. The strategy positions California as an international leader protecting...

www.avdailynews.com

