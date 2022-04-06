CA Launches Updated Climate Adaptation Strategy to Protect Communities from Accelerating Impacts

Scientists working for the world’s leading authority on climate change have warned that less than three years remain to bring global emissions into decline and avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.The “now or never” call to action from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published on Monday, also urged for emission levels to be slashed in half by 2030.At a press conference, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO