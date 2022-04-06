ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoos Hide Birds As Avian Flu Spreads

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them...

www.ksgf.com

Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Closes Aviaries, Moves Birds Indoors To Head Off Avian Flu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll likely notice a conspicuous change: some of the birds are missing from their habitats. The zoo announced on Tuesday it has temporarily closed its aviaries and staff have brought a number of bird species behind the scenes, preventative steps the zoo is taking to protect its feathered denizens from the avian flu. “We’ve taken these steps out of an abundance of care to limit contact between migrating wild birds, which can spread avian flu, and our collection of rare and endangered birds,” Maryland Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said. While...
MARYLAND STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bird flu can spread from the sky as geese, ducks migrate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sight of thousands of migrating waterfowl flying across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota over the next several weeks can make a poultry producer nervous. Producers can control security at their facilities to reduce the spread of avian flu (bird flu) but they can’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions to protect its birds from avian flu

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Seneca Park Zoo is taking precautions to protect some of its birds from the avian flu, which scientists have recently detected in New York State. The zoo is taking precautions by moving some of its typically outdoor birds inside and will monitor flu detections in the state, according to Communications Coordinator Donato DiRenzo.
ROCHESTER, NY
