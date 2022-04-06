Drone footage shows trenches dug by Russian soldiers near Chernobyl nuclear plant which 'left them exposed to heavy doses of radiation and in need of medical treatment in Belarus'

Drone footage taken from the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant appears to have confirmed reports that Russian troops dug trenches and fortifications in some of the most irradiated parts of the region.

The footage, which has been geolocated and widely shared on social media, shows mounds of disturbed earth and fortifications dug on the outskirts of the Red Forest, just a few miles west of the Chernobyl plant.

After the drone camera zooms out from the abandoned Russian positions and pans out, the ominous steel confinement dome that encapsulates the destroyed reactor can be seen in the distance.

The Red Forest sits firmly inside the inner exclusion zone around Chernobyl, and was the area most heavily affected when the No. 4 reactor exploded in 1986, causing the world's worst nuclear accident.

Last week, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported that several Russian troops had been evacuated from the forest to Belarus for acute radiation syndrome (ARS) treatment - though this is yet to be verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The last contingent of Russian troops retreated from their positions around Chernobyl on Friday last week, handing control of the territory around the power plant back to Ukraine for the first time since the start of the invasion on February 24.

The footage shows earth fortifications, trenches, and pits filled with water, as well as deep tracks in the soil churned up by Russian armoured vehicles. It also appears some of the earth has been scorched around the Russian encampment

After zooming out from the abandoned Russian encampment, the drone panned out to the left and captured the ominous steel dome that contains the destroyed nuclear reactor at Chernobyl power plant

The Red Forest sits firmly inside the inner exclusion zone around Chernobyl, and was the area most heavily affected when the No. 4 reactor exploded in 1986, causing the world's worst nuclear accident. The reactor is now encapsulated in concrete and a thick steel shell to prevent further radioactive leaks

This map of the exclusion zone around Chernobyl shows just how close the Russian trenches were dug to the site of the 1986 disaster, a stone's throw away from Pripyat - the abandoned town where the plant's workers lived with their families prior to the explosion

Though reports that Russian troops were evacuated from the Red Forest to Belarus to receive treatment for ARS are yet to be confirmed by the UN's nuclear watchdog, there is speculation that soldiers who built the fortifications could well have been exposed to high levels of radiation.

Huge swathes of land in and around the Red Forest were heavily polluted by radioactive smoke and dust in the aftermath of the 1986 disaster, and many of the trees and wildlife in the forest died.

The site got its name when dozens of square miles of trees that did not die in the aftermath of the explosion turned red after absorbing incredible doses of radiation.

In the years following the accident, the land was razed and covered with fresh soil and sand before new trees were planted, but the radioactive particulates still remain trapped underneath the forest's top soil.

The region has become a natural wildlife reserve in recent years as all manner of flora and fauna have flourished unperturbed by humans, and the powerplant still maintains a number of employees tasked with maintenance and safety work - though they were rotated regularly prior to the Russian invasion.

But experts believe that Russian troops who returned to the exclusion zone to dig trenches and fortifications may have sustained major doses of radiation as they became exposed to the irradiated dust and soil which had remained sealed underground for decades.

Power plant workers told Reuters that the Russian soldiers' disregard for safety procedures and lack of anti-radiation gear when they seized the Chernobyl site was 'suicidal' (pictured: radiation warning signs near Pripyat, close to the Red Forest)

What is Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)?

ARS, known commonly as radiation sickness, is an illness that can happen when a person is exposed to high levels of radiation, typically over a short time period.

The initial symptoms of ARS include nausea, vomiting, headache, and diarrhea.

But the way in which radiation affects our bodies is not fully understood.

Symptoms can start within minutes to days after the exposure, can last for minutes up to several days, and may come and go.

After the initial symptoms, a person usually looks and feels healthy for a period of time, but will likely suffer further symptoms at varying degrees of severity, depending on the dose.

These symptoms include loss of appetite, fatigue, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and possibly even seizures and coma.

This seriously ill stage may last from a few hours up to several months.

Absorbing high doses of radiation can also dramatically increase the likelihood of developing cancers and other chronic illnesses years down the line.

Besides the two workers who were killed instantly in the initial explosion at Chernobyl in 1986, a total of 134 plant staff and emergency workers experienced ARS in the days following the accident, of which 28 died.

Source: CDC

Physicist Edwin Lyman, Director of Nuclear Power Safety with the U.S.-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said it 'seems unlikely' a large number of Russian troops would have developed severe radiation illness.

However, he confirmed that contaminated material was buried and covered with new topsoil during the cleanup of Chernobyl, and that soldiers who were tasked with digging the trenches would have been exposed to 'hot spots' of radiation.

Lyman's comments came following a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said last week that Ukraine would work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to establish what Russian troops did while in control of the site, before warning their activities would've exposed them to dangerous levels of radiation.

'Russia behaved irresponsibly in Chernobyl on all accounts, from not allowing personnel of the station to perform their functions to digging trenches in the contaminated areas,' Kuleba said on Friday.

He said the Russian government must 'answer to the mothers, the sister, the wives of those soldiers - why did they force them to put their lives at risk.'

Meanwhile, Yaroslav Yemelianenko, an employee at the Ukrainian state agency overseeing the exclusion zone, claimed 'several batches' of Russians had been evacuated from the Red Forest for treatment.

'With minimal intelligence in command or soldiers, these consequences could have been avoided,' he said, adding that radiation protection is 'mandatory because radiation is physics – it works without regard to status or shoulder straps.'

Other power plant workers told Reuters that the Russian soldiers' disregard for safety procedures and lack of anti-radiation gear when they seized the Chernobyl site was 'suicidal'.

A total of 28 staff members and emergency workers died from ARS in the days following the Chernobyl explosion in 1986, as well as two workers who were killed instantly in the blast.

But studies conducted in the years following the disaster discovered a considerable increase in incidences of thyroid cancer among the population who lived near the plant.

According to a United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) report, there had been almost 20,000 cases of thyroid cancer reported in children and adolescents who were exposed at the time of the accident between 1991-2015.

Increased awareness of the risk of cancer from radiation exposure and improved detection methods are two of the factors associated with the startling figure, but at least 5,000 incidences of cancer were directly attributable to children drinking fresh milk containing radioactive iodine from cows who had eaten contaminated grass in the first few weeks following the accident.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, said last week he would be leading a mission to the Chernobyl as soon as possible to ascertain the damage caused by Russian troops and to ensure the plant safety protocols for storing nuclear waste (pictured) have not been disrupted

Some Russian troops stationed at Chernobyl were reportedly to Belarus for treatment for 'acute radiation syndrome', an employee at the Ukrainian state agency overseeing the exclusion zone claimed (pictured, Russian tanks seize the site in February)

The Red Forest is considered so highly contaminated that even the nuclear plant workers are not typically allowed to go there.

Valery Seida, acting general director of the Chernobyl plant, said: 'Nobody goes there... for God's sake. There is no one there.'

Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, said last week he would be leading a mission to the Chernobyl as soon as possible to ascertain the damage caused by Russian troops and to ensure the plant safety protocols for storing nuclear waste have not been disrupted.

'I will head an assistance and support mission to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to Ukraine,' Grossi said.

The Kremlin is yet to recognise the reports of its soldiers suffering ARS and has not commented on the withdrawal of its troops from Chernobyl.