A prominent Call of Duty insider has dropped a new tease about the new map reportedly coming alongside the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year. The tease comes the way of Tom Henderson, one of the most prolific sources when it comes to COD. Unfortunately, the tease is vague and doesn't provide any actual media of the map, but it does offer a little bit of insight and good news for those who like the Peak location of the current Warzone map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 DAYS AGO