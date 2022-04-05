CHS Track – Boys 1st and Girls 2nd at Barnesville

Waynedale's bats came alive and Kaitlyn Miller did the rest in the circle as the Golden Bears picked up a big early-season WCAL win. After a 6-0 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday, the Bears looked like a different team at home, with seven players combining for nine hits. Waynedale also drew eight walks during the big offensive performance.

WAYNE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO