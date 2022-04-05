ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

CHS Track – Boys 1st and Girls 2nd at Barnesville

By Admin
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cambridge high school track teams were in...

cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Baseball Team Beats Lewis County, Improves to 2-0

The Class AAA defending state champion Bridgeport High School baseball team defeated Lewis County 13-1 on Monday to improve 2-0. The Indians opened the season with a 12-2 win against Lincoln and are scheduled to play their home opener today (depending on the weather) against Philip Barbour. Photos from the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Sandusky Register

TRACK/TENNIS: Perkins sweeps Norwalk; Tigers, Panthers earn first wins

PERKINS TWP. — Perkins kept its track and field momentum going with a strong showing during a dual meet against Norwalk. The Pirates boys won 87-49, and the Pirates girls won 87.5-49.5. Collin Nemitz took home three individual wins for Perkins, placing first in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter...
NORWALK, OH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

District 12-3A Girls Basketball: Edgewood's Kaley Nicholson named MVP

Edgewood won 31 games, was undefeated in district and advanced to the Class 3A Region II final. Kaley Nicholson, Clara Pool and Blair McPherson were all key pieces to that success and earned superlatives in District 12-3A girls basketball. Voting was conducted by the 12-3A coaches. Nicholson was named the...
EDGEWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cambridge, OH
Education
Barnesville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Barnesville, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
Barnesville, OH
Sports
The Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Waynedale softball gets big WCAL win over Hillsdale

Waynedale's bats came alive and Kaitlyn Miller did the rest in the circle as the Golden Bears picked up a big early-season WCAL win. After a 6-0 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday, the Bears looked like a different team at home, with seven players combining for nine hits. Waynedale also drew eight walks during the big offensive performance.
WAYNE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Chs#Chs Track

Comments / 0

Community Policy