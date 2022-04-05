CHS Track – Boys 1st and Girls 2nd at Barnesville

The Class AAA defending state champion Bridgeport High School baseball team defeated Lewis County 13-1 on Monday to improve 2-0. The Indians opened the season with a 12-2 win against Lincoln and are scheduled to play their home opener today (depending on the weather) against Philip Barbour. Photos from the...
PERKINS TWP. — Perkins kept its track and field momentum going with a strong showing during a dual meet against Norwalk. The Pirates boys won 87-49, and the Pirates girls won 87.5-49.5. Collin Nemitz took home three individual wins for Perkins, placing first in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter...
It was a big night for New Philadelphia and Dover as they swept their visiting opponents in high school track and field action on a wet Tuesday night, while a number of area programs were in action.
Edgewood won 31 games, was undefeated in district and advanced to the Class 3A Region II final. Kaley Nicholson, Clara Pool and Blair McPherson were all key pieces to that success and earned superlatives in District 12-3A girls basketball. Voting was conducted by the 12-3A coaches. Nicholson was named the...
Some of the top teams in the WPIAL will be competing in the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Competition begins at 1:30 p.m. with field events. Running preliminaries start at 2:15 p.m. and running finals at 4:30. The top teams include Hempfield, Norwin, Greensburg...
Waynedale's bats came alive and Kaitlyn Miller did the rest in the circle as the Golden Bears picked up a big early-season WCAL win. After a 6-0 loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday, the Bears looked like a different team at home, with seven players combining for nine hits. Waynedale also drew eight walks during the big offensive performance.
The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team staked its claim as the area’s best squad this season. The Old Abes had a breakout year, winning the Big Rivers championship for the first time since 2016 and reaching the Division 1 sectional finals 19 years after their last appearance. Naturally,...
