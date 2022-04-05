Dr. Benjamin Matthew Howe promoted

Dr. Tiffany Taylor-Johnson will assume the role of director of student services at Ladue Schools. In her new role, Dr. Taylor-Johnson will be responsible for providing leadership for efficient student services and community education and outreach efforts. Dr. Taylor-Johnson has served in the Ladue School District for 22 years, all at Ladue Middle School. She has led the day-to-day operations as the building principal for the last five years. Before that, she worked as assistant/associate principal for 17 years. Before joining Ladue Schools, Dr. Taylor-Johnson served as a seventh- and eighth-grade communications arts teacher at Margaret Buerkle Middle School in the Mehlville School District for four years.
George Benjamin Hansen Sr., 89, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, 24 March 2022, after a long battle with heart and kidney issues, from cancer. He passed away at ANEW Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Easton while under hospice care at the facility. George was born in Leavenworth on...
