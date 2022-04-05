Dr. Benjamin Matthew Howe promoted

Dr. Tiffany Taylor-Johnson will assume the role of director of student services at Ladue Schools. In her new role, Dr. Taylor-Johnson will be responsible for providing leadership for efficient student services and community education and outreach efforts. Dr. Taylor-Johnson has served in the Ladue School District for 22 years, all at Ladue Middle School. She has led the day-to-day operations as the building principal for the last five years. Before that, she worked as assistant/associate principal for 17 years. Before joining Ladue Schools, Dr. Taylor-Johnson served as a seventh- and eighth-grade communications arts teacher at Margaret Buerkle Middle School in the Mehlville School District for four years.

LADUE, MO ・ 25 DAYS AGO