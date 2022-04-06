Inmate Walks Away From OKC Corrections Center

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said one of its inmates walked away from a correctional facility.

Authorities said 50-year-old Ravin Gunter of Garfield County, unlawfully left the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center located along Interstate 35 southbound near Britton Road.

As of 10:20 p.m., officials said he was unaccounted for at the corrections center. The search for Gunter began after police and nearby hospitals were notified of his absence.

Gunter is described as a five feet, nine inches tall man with low-cut brown hair. He has various tattoos located on his ankle, calf, arms and back.

Gunter is serving 15 years due to burglary and eluding convictions.

This is a developing story.