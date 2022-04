Create art while you play the elegant game Mondrian: Color in Motion. Without realizing that you’re making a piece of art, it grows organically as you play with the 80 cards. Designed for anywhere from 1 to 5 players, this card game has an intuitive gameplay. Simply shuffle the deck, deal each player 3 cards that you keep hidden, and place one card from the top of the deck face up. On each player’s turn, you’ll go through three phases: placing phase, jumping phase, and drawing from deck. The goal is to place cards on top of cards with matching colors, and then you place markers on them. Next, you jump your markers to earn points. If you play with others, your goal is to collect the most points. However, if you play on your own, your goal is to beat your high score. It’s straightforward yet strategic!

