ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US targets Putin's adult daughters in new round of Russia sanctions

By Molly Nagle
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si13M_0f15uthP00

Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters -- Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova -- are included in the latest round of sanctions on Russia the U.S. announced on Wednesday.

Before delivering unrelated remarks to the North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference, President Joe Biden took to the bully pulpit to announce the new sanctions on Wednesday afternoon and to denounce the atrocities witnessed in Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

"Bodies left in streets as Russian troops withdraw. Some shot in the back of head with hands tied behind their backs. Civilians executed in cold blood. Bodies dumped into mass graves. A sense of brutality and humanity left for all the world to see unapologetically," Biden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s57Jl_0f15uthP00
Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters - PHOTO: Serhii Lahovskyi, 26, mourns next to the grave of his friend Ihor Lytvynenko, who according to residents was killed by Russian soldiers, after they found him beside a building's basement, in Bucha, Ukraine, April 6, 2022.

"There's nothing less happening than major war crimes. Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable. And together with our allies and our partners, we're going to keep raising economic costs, and ratchet up the pain for Putin and further increased Russia's economic isolation," he continued.

The new round of sanctions includes a ban on all new investments in Russia, increased sanctions on two major financial institutions in Russia -- Sberbank and Alfa-Bank -- as well as on major Russian state-owned enterprises, and sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members -- including Putin's daughters.

"We, along with our European allies, are adding the names to the list of Russian elites and families we are sanctioning," Biden added -- but not calling out Putin's daughters by name. "Look, these oligarchs and their family members are not allowed to hold on to their wealth in Europe or the United States and keep the yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, luxury vacation homes, while children in Ukraine are being killed, displaced from their homes every single day."

According to the White House, the U.S. has sanctioned Putin's two adult daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, as well as the remaining members of Russia's National Security Council that weren't already hit with full blocking sanctions, including former president and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byM7J_0f15uthP00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden addresses trades leaders at the North Americas Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2022.

While Putin for years has closely guarded his daughters' privacy, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and defense industry, while Vorontsova leads state-funded genetics research programs that Treasury says the Kremlin has given billions of dollars, with personal oversight by Putin.

MORE: Biden announces new sanctions on Russian banks, elites but not yet on Putin himself

A senior administration official said on an earlier call with reporters that the U.S. has reason to believe that Putin and his cronies hide their wealth with family members, and said, "We believe that many of Putin's assets are hidden, with family members and that's why we're targeting them."

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin's war on Ukraine. This action cuts them off from the U.S. financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States," the White House said in a fact sheet announcing the sanctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHQ1x_0f15uthP00
Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Leading researcher at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology of the Russian Health Ministry Maria Vorontsova talks at an event in St. Petersburg, Oct. 13, 2021. Vorontsova has been referred to as Vladimir Putin's daughter.

Since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in late February, the U.S. has sanctioned more than 140 oligarchs and their family members and more than 400 Russian government officials and has now fully blocked more than two-thirds of the Russian banking sector, which held about $1.4 trillion in assets before the war.

In conjunction with the G-7 and European Union, the U.S. also announced Wednesday it was cutting off Russia's ability to use its previously frozen central bank funds to make debt payments -- forcing it to find other sources of dollars to avoid defaulting.

MORE: Biden calls Russia's killing of Ukrainian civilians a war crime but not genocide

In his remarks Wednesday, Biden also applauded corporate America for "stepping up for a change" and choosing to leave the Russian market on their own accord.

"Russia will very likely lose its status as a major economy, and it will continue a long descent into economic, financial, and technological isolation," a senior administration official told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWaYW_0f15uthP00
Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems, Moscow University and daughter of President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she participates in a forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021.

According to the White House, under the new sanctions, Russia's GDP will contract up to 15% this year, wiping out the last 15 years of economic gains. Inflation, already spiking above 15%, is expected to rise, and supply chains will be further disrupted as more than 600 private sector companies have already left the Russian market.

MORE: Biden makes 'no apologies' for saying Putin 'cannot remain in power'

"At this rate, it will go back to Soviet-style living standards from the 1980s," the official added.

Asked if the U.S. was concerned about any downsides to detaching Russia from the global market to the point where it would become more concerned with disrupting it, rather than getting back in, the official seemingly brushed off the concern, saying that the U.S. was using a "negative feedback loop" to deter Putin, but that can be stopped if Putin also stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeivA_0f15uthP00
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), his wife Ludmila (R) and daughter Maria (2ndL) enter a Moscow polling station, on Dec. 2, 2007, to cast their votes in Russia's parliamentary elections.

"None of this is permanent. The only aspect that's permanent of the lives that he's taken away, and he can never bring those back. But the sanctions, the sanctions are designed to be able to respond to the conditions on the ground, and to create leverage for the outcome we seek," the official said.

The announcement follows Biden on Monday saying he was seeking further sanctions in response to apparent war crimes in Bucha -- but as national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned this week, the White House acknowledges that further sanctions against Russia will not change Putin's behavior overnight.

MORE: 'Sickening' atrocities in Bucha, nearly 70% of Russian troops near Kyiv have withdrawn: Pentagon update Day 40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLGCF_0f15uthP00
Kremlin via Reuters - PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2022.

"Sanctions are intended to impose costs so Russia can't carry on these grotesque acts without paying a severe price for it," Sullivan said during Monday's briefing.

"We don't expect that that shift in behavior will be caused by sanctions overnight or in a week. It will take time to grind down the elements of Russian power within the Russian economy, to hit their industrial base hard, to hit the sources of revenue that have propped up this war and propped up the kleptocracy in Russia," he added.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#War Crimes#Russian#Reuters
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Robb Report

The Russian Crew Aboard a $700 Million Superyacht Possibly Linked to Vladimir Putin Have Abandoned Ship

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of widespread sanctions against Russia and the subsequent seizing of oligarchs’ assets, Russian crew members aboard a $700 million superyacht potentially linked to President Vladimir V. Putin have quit their jobs amid scrutiny of the luxurious 459-footer. The mysterious vessel in question, which goes by the name of Scheherazade, has sparked a wave of controversy over the past two weeks while dry docked in the port of Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany as officials struggle to identify the official owner. The Russian crew members, however, had been fixtures in the small...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
The Independent

Who are Vladimir Putin’s daughters? Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonov sanctioned by the US

The daughters of Vladimir Putin have been targeted in the latest round of sanctions against Russia for its continued war in Ukraine, US officials have said. The US and EU sanctions were imposed on the Russian leader’s adult daughters with his former wife Lyudmila, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova.“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” a senior US official told reporters on Wednesday. The White House said that Ms Vorontsova and MsTikhonova were being added to the sanctions list “for being the adult children of Putin, a person whose...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling moment Putin is pictured with ‘Russia’s secret nuclear briefcase’ at funeral – amid fears of World War 3

PARANOID Vladimir Putin was seen attending a Moscow funeral today surrounded by military guards carrying Russia's 'secret nuclear briefcase'. The Russian president arrived at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, to pay his respects to firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Putin, dressed in black, made the sign of the cross in...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

603K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy