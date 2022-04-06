2022 Kidney Ball

SANDUSKY — A local woman needs a hero to give her the gift of life. Alejandra "Ali" Valentin is in renal failure and needs a kidney donation. Valentin, a 2016 Perkins High School graduate, was diagnosed with lupus when she was 15. Then in 2019, the lupus triggered Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.
ST. LOUIS – JT Thomas hopes others will become living kidney donors, as he works with the “We’re United 4 Kidney Health Campaign” through the American Society of Nephrology. Thomas was just 20-years-old when his kidneys failed. A friend gave a kidney as a living donor....
“God set it up and I know he’s going to be with us every step of the way.”- Pastor Cedric Halbert. Cedric Halbert is proud to call himself “a man of God.” He has his own Christian podcast called “Fight for Your Dreams” where he interviews intriguing individuals and preaches the gospel via the Internet.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Practice good health and have fun, this weekend. On Saturday, March 19, 2022 The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation is putting on their annual Lucky Kidney Run. The run is one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers, and is put on to encourage many to support, advocate,...
March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – March is National Kidney Month. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness and focus on building paths to better kidney care. “When kidney disease is recognized early, then we can do something about it. So, that is why we are very keen of raising awareness,” said Dr. Rudy Lehrich, nephrologist with Duke Health.
