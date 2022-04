The Chicago Bulls host the Boston Celtics in a game that has major playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Bulls prediction and pick. The Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA. Since the start of 2022, they have the best record in the NBA and surged up the Eastern Conference standings. Boston is (49-30) on the year and have a chance for 50 wins if they win one of their final three games. Right now, the Celtics control the 2-seed in the East but are tied record-wise with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody has any idea how the top-4 seeds in the East will look. The Miami Heat pretty much locked up the 1-seed and will with one more win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO