NLL softball preview: Usual suspects to battle for conference title again

To borrow a 1995 film title, call them The Usual Suspects .

Springfield, Anthony Wayne, and Perrysburg have been the three teams at the top of the Northern Lakes League softball standings the past five seasons.

In that time (2016 to 2021), minus the 2020 season lost to the pandemic, each of the three have won or shared at least one NLL championship.

Defending champion Springfield has won nine league crowns since 2005.

With eight starters back from its defending NLL championship team, including first team All-Ohio pitcher Mady Yackee, Springfield was the narrow choice as 2022 title favorite in a preseason poll of league coaches.

The Blue Devils received four of the eight first-place votes and 59 of a possible 64 voting points for first in the poll, one point above 2021 D-I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne, which got three first-place nods and 58 points.

Perrysburg, which tied AW from second place in the NLL last year, was third in the poll at 43 points, and Northview collected the other first-place vote and was fourth with 39 points.

“Year in and year out, the Northern Lakes League is one of the toughest softball conferences in Ohio,” Springfield coach Rob Gwozdz said. “You've got to come ready to play. The Northviews and the Southviews and the Bowling Greens are getting better and better every day, and of course we battle Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg every year.”

Here is a look at all of the teams in predicted order of finish.

SPRINGFIELD

■ Coach: Rob Gwozdz, 21st year.

■ Last year: 27-4 overall, 13-1 NLL.

■ Top players: Seniors Maddie Darrah, C-OF; P.J. Turner, 3B; Sydney Schwieterman, OF. Junior Mady Yackee, P. Sophomore Ava Littin, 1B.

■ Outlook: The Blue Devils were the preseason title favorite of NLL coaches mainly because of the presence of University of Toledo commit Yackee in the circle. Yackee was Springfield's exclusive pitcher as a sophomore last year, when she went 27-4 with a 1.60 earned-run average and 244 strikeouts in the circle. She is backed defensively and offensively by the trio of Turner (.468 batting average, 24 runs batted in), Schwieterman (.430, 6 home runs, 42 RBI), and Darrah (.358, 27 RBI). In addition to the eight returning starters, Gwozdz is also optimistic about the addition of some promising freshman talent.

“This team is ready to defend the NLL championship, and make a strong tournament run,” Gwozdz said.

ANTHONY WAYNE

■ Coach: Ron Myers, ninth year.

■ Last year: 27-5, 11-3.

■ Top players: Seniors Kennedy Cowan, 3B; Abby Meyer, OF-2B. Juniors Brooklyn Patchen, P-OF; Emily Liskai, CF. Sophomores Trinity Nowicki, C-1B; Abby Kennelly, SS.

■ Outlook: The Generals broke through the D-I regional field to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in 18 years last season. Myers' team seems poised to both compete for the NLL title and make another deep run with seven returning starters and four other letter winners back to carry the momentum into this season. Patchen is a clear-cut No. 1 in the circle now, and will likely get more opportunities to show her talent this season while splitting mound duties with Kat Meyers. NLL batting champion Cowan is a proven basher in the heart of the lineup and a defensive fixture at third base. After superb freshman seasons, both Nowicki (.489, 12 HR, 40 RBIs) and Kennelly (.519, 67 hits) seem destined for great things in their final three prep seasons. Myers will rely on top-notch pitching, catching, defense, and one of Ohio's top offensive lineups.

“Anthony Wayne softball is loaded and deep in talent for 2022 at every position and is poised to make a run to win the NLL and possibly go deep into the state playoffs,” Myers said. “Sophomore Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman, senior Lilly Campbell, and junior Teya Marshall are sure to make a huge impact on the varsity.”

PERRYSBURG

■ Coach: Ryan DeMars, 13th year.

■ Last year: 20-9, 11-3.

■ Top players: Juniors Cassie Plummer, SS-3B; Lexie Vaillant, C. Sophomores Maison Gerrard, P; Jessica Miller, OF; Ella Leonard, OF.

■ Outlook: The Yellow Jackets return six starters plus two other letterwinners from a team that finished strong in 2021 and tied Anthony Wayne for second place in the NLL. Gerrard (20-7, 2.15 ERA, 147 strikeouts) had a solid freshman debut in the circle, and DeMars is counting on her to take things up a notch this season. Plummer (.375, 19 RBIs) and Miller (.393, 5 HR, 21 RBIs) should set the tone offensively. DeMars sees pitching, team chemistry, and more returning experience as strengths, but his chief concern is where the offense will come from after graduating roughly 50 percent of the Yellow Jackets' hits, home runs, and RBIs from 2021.

“This group is very hard working, and they come to practice each day with a great attitude and ready to go,” DeMars said. “They are looking at building toward a championship, and we are excited for the season.”

NORTHVIEW

■ Coach: Nick Chappetta, third year.

■ Last year: 13-16, 6-8.

■ Top players: Seniors Emily Kahan, 1B; Grace Bowers, SS; Olivia Topolski, 3B. Juniors Sydney Eggers, P; Sophia McKarus, OF.

■ Outlook: The Wildcats made an admirable jump in 2021 after going 3-24 overall (0-14 NLL) in 2019. They hope to continue their climb in the standings with seven returning starters and four other letterwinners back. With eight seniors on the roster, leadership should be a plus for Chappetta, who likes his team's unity and collective experience. Finishing in close games will determine Northview’s level of success. McKarus (.469, 19 RBIs), Bowers (.423, 15 RBIs), Topolski (.368, 21 RBIs), and Kahan (.352, 3 HR, 29 RBIs) each showed their offensive skill last year, and should lead the Wildcats in that area this year. If Eggers can take things up a notch in the circle, Northview should battle in the upper half of the league standings.

“I believe our potential for the season is to be able to compete in every single game,” Chappetta said. “I feel this team is capable of a higher standard than in the past.”

SOUTHVIEW

■ Coach: Chris Duling, third year.

■ Last year: 13-14, 5-9.

■ Top players: Seniors Kristin Duling, SS; Skylar Nowak, P; Brianna Rieger-Cook, 2B. Juniors Carys Bourbeau, 3B; Emma Jacobs, P-1B.

■ Outlook: The Cougars also made a climb in the league standings last year after finishing 8-16 overall (3-11 NLL) in 2019. From that 2021 team, eight starters return, a group led by Kristin Duling (.471, 4 HR, 23 RBI) and Nowak (6-11, 3.24 ERA, 116 strikeouts) in the circle along with Jacobs (6-3, 4.99 ERA). Bourbeau and Rieger-Cook also bring promising offensive potential. Coach Duling likes his team's senior leadership, the Cougars' veteran infield, and experienced pitching duo. Southview's fortunes might be determined by how well its lineup newcomers adapt to the varsity game.

“We are looking to make a statement with returning, seasoned players this year,” coach Duling said. “I'm confident our high-speed mental and physical game will push us toward a successful season.”

BOWLING GREEN

■ Coach: Shawn Watson, sixth year.

■ Last year: 15-13, 7-7.

■ Top players: Seniors Kiley Foster, C; Katelyn Ziems, P-3B; Mercedes Richter, CF-SS. Junior Meghan Kramp, P-LF. Sophomore Taylor Rothenbuhler, 1B.

■ Outlook: The Bobcats experience a slight drop after an overall finish of 19-11 in 2019, but edged up a place in the NLL standings to fourth. Eight starters plus one other letterwinner are back from the 2021 squad, and Watson should have decent leadership from his six seniors. Richter (.469, 17 RBIs) is the top returning hitter, and will be counted on again as BG looks to stay in the hunt in the league race. The circle tandem of Kramp (7-3, 1.84 ERA, 94 strikeouts) and Ziems (4-3, 3.51 ERA, 53 strikeouts) might be the keys in getting that done. Watson is pleased with the Bobcats' defensive ability and their overall speed.

“I believe it should be a good year for us,” Watson said. “We have three quality pitchers and great team chemistry. Our overall team speed should allow us to put pressure on opposing defenses. Our team chemistry should help us get through the juggernaut that is the NLL.”

NAPOLEON

■ Coach: Missy Smith, first year.

■ Last year: 3-26, 1-13.

■ Top players: Seniors Olivia Bump, 3B-C; Ella Rausch, CF. Junior Erica Meyer, C-SS. Sophomore Jadyn Wilcox, P-3B. Freshman Evanie Shank, SS-OF.

■ Outlook: As Smith takes over the program, she inherits six returning starters plus four other letterwinners, and should get help in transition from the nine seniors on the roster. Smith likes her team's hitting potential, especially the situational variety. She is looking to make sure the players maintain better communication at all times. Wilcox hit .375 last season, and Bump .310.

“We are very excited for this upcoming season to turn our program back around,” Smith said. “The girls have been giving it their all every day at practice, and really have bought into 'Mudita,' which is having vicarious joy for someone else's accomplishments. If we continue making progress, we will be able to compete with every team on our schedule.”

MAUMEE

■ Coach: Brian Jones, sixth year.

■ Last year: 11-18, 4-10.

■ Top players: Seniors Peyton Phillips, RF; Julia Becker, C-3B. Junior Haley Hughes, CF.

■ Outlook: The Panthers bring back seven starters but might struggle to make much of a climb in the standings of a very top-to-bottom strong NLL. Jones views his team's overall experience, outfield play, and offensive balance as strengths entering the season. Finding consistent effective pitching from his two sophomores in the circle might be the key to any upward movement in the league. Hughes (.405) is the top returning hitter, and Phillips must bounce back from a season-ending injury in 2021, when she had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 10 games. Becker looks to improve on her .287 mark at the plate.

“Our three keys to success are learn from last year, grow as a team, and play free,” Jones said. “If we do all three, we could and should be much better in the NLL this year.”