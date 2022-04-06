THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleToday in 1957, Brenda Lee made her debut on the country chart with “One Step at a Time.” She was 12-years-old at the time, just a year younger than LeAnn Rimes was when she debuted with her single, “Blue,” in 1996. Today in 1982, the...

The Independent

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for...
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Won a 2022 Grammy Award, After All

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior. The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.
FOX Carolina

Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
They're Back! The Judds to Reunite with a Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

A Judd reunion is coming to the CMT Awards. Wynonna and Naomi Judd are set to perform at the ceremony in their first televised appearance in 20 years. The duo will reprise their 1990 hit song "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, a nod to their upcoming induction in May. Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to introduce the pair.
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry: ‘Best Night of My Life’

Just one month after she became a Grand Ole Opry member, country music singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina opens up about what the membership really means to her. In a new Instagram post, Lauren Alaina shares, “One month ago today,. Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she bought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
Eater

Country Star Garth Brooks to Open ‘Classic Honky-Tonk’ on Lower Broadway

In just the last year, musicians like Miranda Lambert, Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church have lent their names — and financial support — to opening bars on the iconic Broadway stretch in Music City. Now, Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks will join their ranks, announcing his plans this week to bring a “classic honky tonk” to Nashville’s Lower Broadway nightlife district.
NASHVILLE, TN

