Netflix has placed Will Smith's new movie on hold after the last week's drama. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Fast and Loose will have to be shelved. Director David Leitch recently backed away from the project and now there's even more turmoil. It seems as though the filmmaker is directing his attention towards the new Ryan Gosling picture, Fall Guy over at Universal Pictures. For Netflix, there was a full court press to find another director to replace Leitch, but now, they've decided to let things cool off before putting Smith back out there again.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO