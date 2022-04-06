ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to Grow the Best Vegetables You’ve Ever Seen

By Navpreet Dhillon
sunset.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from our newsletter, “Sunset 101: The Ultimate Guide to Raised Beds.” To find out more about Sunset’s newsletters, click here. Lauri Kranz, founder of Edible Gardens LA, has spent years gardening and growing. She designs landscape and edible gardens, and has co-authored A Garden Can Be Anywhere,...

www.sunset.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Vegetables#Compost#Flowers#Sunset#Edible Gardens La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KLFY.com

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
The Independent

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
GARDENING
Post Register

Colorful perennials for spring and fall

Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Color of Your Garden Soil Means

If you’re ready to get your hands dirty in the garden but don’t quite have the weather for it, now’s the time to catch up on your soil knowledge. For those of us with black or brown soil, soil in shades of red or gray will be an oddity. But before you load up on the fertilizer, know that “colorful” soil isn’t necessarily a cause for concern.
GARDENING
InsideHook

Deal: Take $300 Off the Smartest Rower You’ve Ever Seen

If you haven’t yet discovered the full range of sophisticated fitness equipment taking over homes and apartments in the wake of the pandemic — beyond bikes and treadmills — let us introduce you to one of our favorites: the Hydrow rowing machine. It’s as sleek and elegant...
HEALTH
The US Sun

How to grow mushrooms from home in ONE DAY explained

THIS common ingredient is surprisingly easy to grow but not without much effort and attention. Mushrooms are a healthy addition to any diet and can be grown in a variety of places. How to grow mushrooms from home. Mushrooms are different from other home grown vegetables because they are not...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy