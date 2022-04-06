UPD investigating 2 shots-fired incidents from Tuesday night

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The shooting death of a 10-year-old Akron boy appears to have resulted from another child accidentally firing a gun, Akron Police said Friday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kismet Sengdan, 10, died from a gunshot wound to his head. Akron Police officers responded to a home on Dayton Place […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — One person has been arrested following a 'shots fired incident' Friday afternoon in Johnstown's West End. Dispatchers say about 13 to 15 gun shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues in the Oakhurst section of the city. According to Cambria...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road. According to police, the incident happened at 2983 Buena Vista Road on March 16, 2022. There are no reported injuries in the incident. No arrests have been made in connection to the […]
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating of a Sunday night shots fired call and a Saturday night shooting. On Sunday, police responded to the area of 24th and Hartman Ave on reports of a shooting. According to a release, they found a large crowd disturbance with several people...
NYS Police are searching for a missing Connecticut man last seen March 11th. A program in New York’s North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand. Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to...
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Greece Police Thursday announced an arrest in the Feb. 10 shots fired incident outside the Walmart at 3800 Dewey Ave. No one was actually hit during the incident, where police say two suspects started arguing in the store, and continued as they were walking out. Police say the argument escalated to the point that shots were fired just outside the store.
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified most of the people involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash that happened on the Thruway outside of Albany on Wednesday. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, including 33-year-old Brian Harper of Rotterdam, who was driving...
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block around 8:30 a.m., where they found four spent shell casings from a .45 caliber gun. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are currently occupying the area around Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia. According to authorities, shots were fired in the area. At this time, it is unknown if anyone is injured This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News 3 on-air and online for more details.
JACKSON, MI – Multiple fights broke out inside and outside a Jackson nightclub Saturday night where at least one gunshot was fired, police said. Police responded to The Foundry, 216 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, on March 12, after a patrolling officer was flagged down by a clubgoer who said there was a fight inside the club and that someone might have a gun, according to the Jackson Police Department.
The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a Columbia man in connection to a shots-fired incident Saturday morning at Women's Hospital, 404 Keene St. Derrick Sleet, 39, was arrested on one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release.
CLOVIS, New Mexico — On Wednesday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Clovis Police Department found a dead body inside an apartment after responding to a shots-fired call on North Main Street, according to a press release. According to the press release, CPD would not release the victim’s name until after notifying the family. The CPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating […]
The Superior Police Department is investigating an incident of a gunshot being fired at a bar early Friday morning. There have been no reports of injuries. The incident at the Palace Bar, 1108 Tower Avenue, was reported at 1:47 a.m. Police say many people were leaving the bar as officers arrived, and they noted that glass from one of the exit doors was shattered.
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Madison man faces multiple charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Fitchburg earlier this week, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Miguel Fenne, 40, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor gun charges, according to online court records.
LOWVILLE, N.Y. - A Lowville man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly stole from a Walmart store. Garret Gibbs, 22, is charged with 13 counts of petit larceny. Lewis County Sheriff's Office says that over a three-week period, Gibbs had allegedly taken 13 items totaling more than $120.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
