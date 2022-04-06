ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

UPD investigating 2 shots-fired incidents from Tuesday night

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say two males were shot at while riding their bicycles in East Utica Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m., where they found four...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

One person arrested following 'shots fired' incident in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — One person has been arrested following a 'shots fired incident' Friday afternoon in Johnstown's West End. Dispatchers say about 13 to 15 gun shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues in the Oakhurst section of the city. According to Cambria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shots fired call, another shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating of a Sunday night shots fired call and a Saturday night shooting. On Sunday, police responded to the area of 24th and Hartman Ave on reports of a shooting. According to a release, they found a large crowd disturbance with several people...
OMAHA, NE
WCAX

Police investigating more shots fired in Bennington

NYS Police are searching for a missing Connecticut man last seen March 11th. A program in New York’s North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand. Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to...
BENNINGTON, VT
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for shots fired incident at Dewey Ave Walmart

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Greece Police Thursday announced an arrest in the Feb. 10 shots fired incident outside the Walmart at 3800 Dewey Ave. No one was actually hit during the incident, where police say two suspects started arguing in the store, and continued as they were walking out. Police say the argument escalated to the point that shots were fired just outside the store.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Upd#Major Crimes Unit
WKTV

UPD looking for suspect after shots fired on Walnut Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block around 8:30 a.m., where they found four spent shell casings from a .45 caliber gun. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or...
UTICA, NY
WRBL News 3

Police investigating fired shots near Boxwood Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are currently occupying the area around Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia. According to authorities, shots were fired in the area. At this time, it is unknown if anyone is injured This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News 3 on-air and online for more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
MLive

Police investigating shot fired during brawl outside Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, MI – Multiple fights broke out inside and outside a Jackson nightclub Saturday night where at least one gunshot was fired, police said. Police responded to The Foundry, 216 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, on March 12, after a patrolling officer was flagged down by a clubgoer who said there was a fight inside the club and that someone might have a gun, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Columbia Daily Tribune

MUPD makes arrest in Saturday-morning shots-fired incident

The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a Columbia man in connection to a shots-fired incident Saturday morning at Women's Hospital, 404 Keene St. Derrick Sleet, 39, was arrested on one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman found dead after shots fired call, Clovis police investigating

CLOVIS, New Mexico — On Wednesday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Clovis Police Department found a dead body inside an apartment after responding to a shots-fired call on North Main Street, according to a press release. According to the press release, CPD would not release the victim’s name until after notifying the family. The CPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating […]
CLOVIS, NM
WDIO-TV

Superior police investigate shot fired at bar

The Superior Police Department is investigating an incident of a gunshot being fired at a bar early Friday morning. There have been no reports of injuries. The incident at the Palace Bar, 1108 Tower Avenue, was reported at 1:47 a.m. Police say many people were leaving the bar as officers arrived, and they noted that glass from one of the exit doors was shattered.
SUPERIOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Madison man faces multiple charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Fitchburg earlier this week, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Miguel Fenne, 40, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor gun charges, according to online court records.
FITCHBURG, WI
WKTV

Lowville man accused of stealing from Walmart

LOWVILLE, N.Y. - A Lowville man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly stole from a Walmart store. Garret Gibbs, 22, is charged with 13 counts of petit larceny. Lewis County Sheriff's Office says that over a three-week period, Gibbs had allegedly taken 13 items totaling more than $120.
LOWVILLE, NY
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy