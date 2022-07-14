ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Derby 2022: Rich Strike shocks the world

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wm5Rd_0f159WIk00

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious yearly events in all of horse racing. The grand race features the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world as they take to the track at Churchill Downs to decide the first leg of the distinguished triple crown series of races.

The run for the Roses brings forth some seriously unique fashion and some of the wildest hats you’ve ever seen, elite horse trainers, celebrities, and bettors. It is a true American happening each spring. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.

Related: 2022 Kentucky Derby horses, betting odds, and predictions

When is the Kentucky Derby?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyEgE_0f159WIk00
Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The annual racing tradition takes place on the first Saturday in May, at Churchill Downs Racecourse in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, the race was on May 7. The very first Kentucky Derby took place all the way back in 1875. Over 10,000 spectators and race enthusiasts watched Aristides win the inaugural version of what would eventually be known as the Kentucky Derby.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The 148th Kentucky Derby event kicked off at 10:30 AM ET with the first race of the day. The complete slate of duels features 14 different races that went all the way to 8:30 PM ET. However, “the most exciting two minutes in sports” and the business everyone was turning in for went down at 6:57 PM ET.

Also Read:
Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal wins the final race of the Triple Crown

What channel can I watch the Kentucky Derby 2022 on?

The earliest coverage for the Derby began before the fourth race at 12 PM ET on NBC Sports. The core coverage of the biggest and best races started before the eighth race at 2:30 PM ET on NBC.

How long is the Kentucky Derby race?

The Churchill Downs racecourse, where the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will battle, stretches for one and a quarter miles in circumference. In total, it took just over two and a half minutes to find out who wass the 2022 Derby winner.

How can you bet on the winner of the Derby?

The Derby featured 20 horses, and this year’s group included awesomely named creatures like Epicenter, Simplification, Summer is Tomorrow, and Japanese horse Crown Pride. Entering the event, Taiba was the favorite at 5-1, while Epicenter was the next likeliest to win the race.

You can place bets on any of the horses involved in the race here .

Rich Strike wins 2022 Kentucky Derby winner

An 80-1 betting underdog shocked the world on May 7 and won the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike was an alternate and only entered the rest on Friday after Ethereal Road dropped out. The horse made history as the second-biggest underdog ever to win the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown trio of races.

Rich Strike beat out elite three-year-old horses like Epicenter, Zandon, Taiba, and Mo Donegal to make Kentucky Derby history.

Rich Strike likely won’t be a favorite going into the Preakness, however, he was an afterthought in Louisville, and the opportunity to shock the world a second time will be a major story at Pimlico race track on May 21.

Also Read:
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, top odds, and predictions

2022 Kentucky Derby TV ratings

The 2022 edition of the Kentucky Derby — the first race in the Triple Crown — delivered huge numbers for NBC. The broadcast averaged 15.8 million viewers , its best numbers since broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl. It was the eighth straight year where ratings for the annual event surpassed 15 million sets of eyeballs.

Furthermore, as 80-1 underdog Rich Strike stunned the world to win the Derby, the viewers jumped up to 19 million. The race was also viewed over 36 million times on NBC Sports’ Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts soon after the event came to a close.

How much do Kentucky Derby tickets cost?

Tickets to the first installment of the 2022 triple crown trilogy of races directly from the Kentucky Derby’s official site here . General admission tickets ranged between $75 and $85. If you wanted a true experience and have deep pockets to do so, tickets for all-inclusive box seating costs upwards of $1000, while all-inclusive bleacher seats run as high as $7,000.

More must-reads:

Comments / 17

deni g
1d ago

This was an incredible race, one of the best ever but not exactly top news since it was first week in May. He didn't run the 2nd and they hanged tactics and should. have let the horse run his race. When a horse is last then overtakes the and keeps getting farther away it is incredible. also a outstanding jockey.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews. Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut. Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St....
GOLF
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Angels Trade

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
BBC

No runners declared for race at Newbury as prize money criticised

No runners have been declared for a race at Newbury on Saturday for which the prize money has been called "derisory" by one trainer. The 10-furlong race has a prize money fund of £6,500. Newbury said on the lack of runners that it was "hard to imagine this isn't...
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Newman return on the horizon?

Ryan Newman recently won his first race since his most recent Cup Series win in 2017. Following this victory, could the veteran return to NASCAR?. Ryan Newman’s last NASCAR win came in the March 2017 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, where he drove the #31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Since that win, Newman moved on Roush Fenway Racing to drive the #6 Ford for three seasons, only to be replaced by new driver-owner Brad Keselowski ahead of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Garcia
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Derby Day#The Kentucky Derby#American
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Had Heated Interaction With Reporter Thursday

Phil Mickelson defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he's been asked questions about his decision to play for the controversial league. Backed by Saudi Arabian money, there have been plenty of questions about the morality of playing for LIV Golf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Retirement News

After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter....
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

With the playoffs rapidly approaching for both series, NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers will race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Chase Elliott, a winner Sunday at Atlanta, will be seeking seasonal victory No. 4 Sunday (3 p.m., USA Network) on the relatively flat NHMS track. Elliott has won three of the past nine Cup races and has finished in the top two in each of the past three.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy