Los Angeles County, CA

LA County supervisors give preliminary approval to ban on single-use plastics in food service

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1jHI_0f156l3c00

Hoping to cut down on the use of single-use plastics, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to an ordinance requiring that all food-service containers, cups, dishes and cutlery distributed by restaurants and food facilities in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County be recyclable or compostable.

The ordinance would also prohibit retail stores from selling "expanded polystyrene,'' or Styrofoam, products such as coolers, packing materials, cups, plates and pool toys, unless they are encased in a "durable material.''

It would also require that full-service restaurants with sit-down service provide customers with reusable "multi-service'' utensils and plates. The board advanced the proposed ordinance without discussion on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting. The ordinance still must return to the board for a final vote, but an exact date for that vote was not immediately set.

If given final approval by the board, the ordinance would take effect on May 1, 2023, for all food facilities operating in a permanent location, and for all retail stores. It would take effect for food trucks on Nov. 1, 2023, and on May 1, 2024 for farmers' markets, catering companies and temporary food facilities.

Violators would be fined up to $100 per day, to a maximum of $1,000 per year.

The ordinance was backed by various environmental groups, who cited the impact of plastics on waste streams locally and globally, and on people's health in general.

California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

Bay Area developers have created an environmentally friendly appliance called Lasso Loop that makes recycling easy.

CJ O'Brien with the environmental group Oceana told the board that billions of pounds of plastic waste enter the marine environment each year, and the amount is projected to triple by 2040.

She said marine animals "are consuming or becoming entangled'' in the plastics, and noted that plastic is also becoming a health issue for the human population.

"Plastic has now been found in our water, food, air and our bodies, and scientists are still (learning) how this may be affecting human health,'' she said.

But the ordinance was met with opposition from business groups. A representative of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association told the board there was no evidence the ordinance will actually reduce waste, but it will definitively increase costs. According to VICA, the cost of purchasing 100 compostable forks would pay for 1,000 plastic ones.

Acknowledging that the ordinance will require extensive changes in business operations, the board also approved a motion by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis calling for the county to begin a year-long outreach and education campaign leading up to the implementation of the law.

Under that campaign, county officials will educate business owners about the requirements and also compile a list of businesses that supply compostable/recyclable materials, while also monitoring supply chain issues that could impact the availability of the materials.

Hahn said she introduced the motion "to make sure that we work with our businesses. We want to make sure they're not overburdened and have what they need to comply with this.''

"We want to help them, give them the tools that they need,'' she said. Hahn acknowledged that the past two years of COVID-19 restrictions have been hard on restaurants, and many were forced to close, but she said the new ordinance is "important'' and "necessary'' to keep plastic products out of the waste stream.

Comments / 15

De Zeri Mary
1d ago

crime is out of control and everyone is being release to victimize our residents - and the Board of stupidvisors are too busy worrying about plastic spoons and forks

Reply(2)
15
Catherine Parrish
1d ago

they need to get rid of plastic containers that's very wasteful and it's harmful to the environment especially our coasts in our ocean

Reply
4
USA gone crazy
1d ago

you guys are going to have to face the music they're trying to ban fast food . all the disruption because of pay, trying to take away all of the utensils you get out of fast food place

Reply
2
New Jersey 101.5

Food banks get extension, not exemption, from NJ plastic bag ban

TRENTON – Food banks and food pantries will get an extension, but not an exemption, when New Jersey’s plastic and paper bag ban takes effect. Legislation that had advanced last month was rewritten after environmental groups objected to a complete carveout for food banks. Instead, they would now receive a six-month extension, giving them until early November to adjust.
CHARITIES
Mercury News

Cupertino looking to roll out single-use plastic ban in 2023

In an effort to cut back on the 300 tons of single-use food ware items tossed out by residents and businesses each year, the Cupertino City Council is considering banning single-use plastics at food service establishments as soon as next summer. The proposed law, which could go into effect June...
CUPERTINO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

