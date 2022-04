The celebratory ribbon cutting was snipped in mid-February on the newly turfed Great Bend Sports Complex, and there is already a high demand to use the facility. Great Bend Recreation Commission Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres mentioned a pair of high schools outside of the county reached out to schedule a regular-season game at Great Bend’s facility this spring. Umphres added the fields can be rented out, with the fee going to a supervisor’s cost.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 23 DAYS AGO